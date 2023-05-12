NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
May 8
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
265,700 291,300 241,700
Compared to last week, steers and heifers in the Southeast sold 1.00 to 4.00 higher, while those in the North and South Central regions sold uneven, 3.00 lower to 3.00 higher. As we entered May, analysts believe that auction receipts will fall as the calendar moves into the summer months.
No doubt that will happen as cowherds have shrunk in the last couple years mainly due to the drought that plagues the Central part of the country. The drought in Kansas has now moved into Missouri ranging from Southwest region to their Northeast region. Currently, over 45 pct of the country has a drought designation.
Farmers have been planting at a robust pace this past week with many having completed planting several weeks in advance due to excellent weather conditions to get the crop in the ground. Those farmers that have many miles to travel will get work done quick with their million-dollar-plus units that have 24-plus row planters in their arsenal.
This week, fundamentals were not able to hold the market after the April Live Cattle came off the board. This week in the CME Cattle complex was the worst weekly loss in 3 years. The May through October Feeder Cattle futures appeared to be in need of a correction and were 8.00 to 9.30 lower for the week. Live Cattle contracts were 3.000 to 4.275 lower on the week as feedyards were happy to get business done on Tuesday and Wednesday this past week.
Even though showlists will no doubt be smaller in the long run, feedyard managers understand they need to work through what they have front and center in their yards. Negotiated fed cattle sale in the Southern Plains sold 1.00 lower at 172.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold 2.00 to 5.00 lower at 281.00.
Live sales in Nebraska sold 2.00 lower from 176.00 to 178.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 2.25 lower at 309.19, while Select was 0.18 lower at 288.16 for the same period.
The Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 623K for the week, 1K less than last week, and 38K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 45 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 45 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
May 12
This Week Last Week Last Year
1725 65 375
Compared to last week: First reported FOB trades in a few weeks so a market trend is not applicable. However, a steady undertone was noted. Demand has been good in this area for cattle headed to the feedlot. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (94.2% Steers, 5.8% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 93%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with a 8 cent slide >600 lbs. and 10 cent slide <600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from CA, ID, UT, WY.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
55 Head: 925 lbs, 185.50 Current FOB
120 Head: 540 lbs, 177.50 Current DEL
100 Head: 950 lbs, 175.00 Current DEL
1350 Head: 750 lbs, 212.50 Aug DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
100 Head: 900 lbs, 170.00 Current DEL
