NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Feb. 6
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
228,400 253,800 227,500
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 5.00 to 10.00 higher. Demand was reported as good to very good this week. The supply of feeders and stockers was light to moderate nationwide due to a winter storm rolling across the country with a more southern route than normal for this time of year, impacting Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and southern Missouri. As the storm moved farther east, it did warm up and provided moisture to the Appalachia Mountain areas, where they really don’t need the precipitation.
On Tuesday, the industry was right on track with calling for a near record low beef cow number and actually, it’s the lowest in 60 years — since 1962, to be exact. The 28.918 million beef cows on Jan 1, 2023, is slightly lower than the number on Jan 1, 2014 when 28.956 million were estimated.
Texas is still the No. 1 beef cow state, followed by Oklahoma, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota — all areas that are still having severe effects of the most recent drought.
With the liquidation in full swing as well as a greater number of heifers being harvested in 2022, the question will be: How long will it take for rebuilding to take place? The last time this happened a decade ago, the beef cow number grew by 2.2 million cows from 2014 to 2017.
As forage acres are now fighting with acres for traditional crop production, rental rates are rising. Some ranchers just have a tough time putting pencil to paper and give up pastures only to find them plowed under or burned down with chemicals to be in a corn or soybean field.
As the announcement was coming out with a low beef cow number, cow prices were strong in the country this week with many locations in the Southern Plains selling cows in the 80s and even some in the 90’s.
Much-needed warmer weather at weeks close that started to melt snow from cornfields in the Northern Plains and open some grazing for stock cows.
On the downside, most feedlot pens will turn into a mess with all the melting snow and is not a good thing for the cattle entering the packing plant.
The CME Cattle Complex had a small correction on Wednesday, but for the most part, every contract was higher the other 4 days. The front two months of Live Cattle contracts were 3.550 and 3.300 higher for the week, while the immediate 7 months of Feeder Cattle contracts were 2.625 to 3.250 higher on the week. The last time the Feeder Cattle Contracts were this much higher on a weekly basis was the end of November-early December.
Negotiated fed cattle sales in the Southern Plains sold on a light test and was 2.00 to 3.00 higher at 158.00 to 159.00.
Dressed sales in Nebraska sold 2.00 higher at 250.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 3.02 lower at 264.74, while Select was 1.07 higher at 251.61 for the same period.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 641K for the week, 18K less than last week, and 6K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 54 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 44 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Feb. 10
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
2599 848 1624
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded 8.00-10.00 higher. Trading activity was moderate to active on good buyer demand. A cold front moved into the region late week, bringing small accumulations of rain and snow. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (48.2% Steers, 51.8% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0-2% shrink or equivalent, with a 0-8 cent slide >600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, OR, UT.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
110 Head: 718 lbs, 182.82 Current DEL
212 Head: 764 lbs, 181.88 Current DEL
192 Head: 817 lbs, 176.54 Current DEL
159 Head: 875 lbs, 177.00 Current DEL
130 Head: 1000 lbs, 162.00 Current DEL
451 Head: 850 lbs, 174.53 Mar FOB
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
65 Head: 750 lbs, 164.50 Current FOB
55 Head: 875 lbs, 158.00 Current FOB
370 Head: 754 lbs, 174.22 Current DEL
135 Head: 781 lbs, 174.39 Current DEL
720 Head: 800 lbs, 168.53 Mar FOB
