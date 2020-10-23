NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Oct. 23
RECEIPTS:
This Week: 312,200
Last Week: 267,600
Year Ago: 356,600
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 4.00 to 8.00 lower. Buyers continue to stress the importance of a fall preconditioning program.
This week's lack of robust demand was two-fold. Too many calves coming off the cow coupled with a sharply lower CME Cattle Complex made for a tough situation when it came to the sale ring at local livestock auctions. Top quality cattle with eye appeal will make the buyers shrug a little and put their hand in the air to acquire them; they know that those reputation producers sell one time a year and this is the only time to get those high quality genetics.
The nearby cattle contracts tried to weather the storm this week as numbers of open interest waned.
October through June Live Cattle contracts closed the week 3.80 to 5.05 lower than last Friday, while the front 4 months of Feeder Cattle contracts were 3.32 to 5.38 lower, with the expiring October and next month November taking the brunt of the downturn. The new limits implemented in October were tested this Monday and traders were very well-aware of that as they did get into new territory for a normal day.
Low temperatures and precipitation are expected in the Plains this next week and cattle stress will be at the forefront of the rancher's mind. Some areas have already seen a considerable amount of snow and they are thankful for the moisture. However, the calendar has not made Halloween yet and single digits will be commonplace in the Northern Plains this weekend into early next week.
Creighton University's Rural Mainstreet overall index for October increased to above growth neutral to 53.2, up from the September posted value of 46.9. This is the sixth consecutive month that the value has increased, but still well above April's record low 12.1. This 53.2 value is at the highest level since January 2020 and bankers in rural areas are still concerned about where the economy is moving. More than one-third of bankers are also reporting that their local economies are experiencing recessionary economic conditions.
Total red meat supplies in freezers were up 1 percent from the previous month but down 13 percent from last year. Total pounds of beef in freezers were up 3 percent from the previous month but down 1 percent from last year. Frozen pork supplies were up slightly from the previous month but down 22 percent from last year.
Southern Plains fed cattle traded 2.00 lower at mostly 106.00 on Tuesday, while dressed sales traded 4.00 to 6.00 lower in Nebraska at 162.00-165.00. Boxed beef continues its seasonal slide. This afternoon's Choice boxed beef was reported at 207.49, 2.54 lower than last Friday's close. Select cutout was reported at 191.40, 2.12 lower than last Friday's close.
Estimated cattle slaughter under federal inspection this week was reported at a 643K, 11K less than last week, and 3K more than last year. Oct. 1 Year-to-Date Cattle slaughter is 3.3 percent less than a year ago, however beef production is only 0.3 percent below a year ago due to the larger slaughter weights of fed steers and heifers.
The dressed steer weight for week ending Oct. 10, 2020 was reported at 928 lbs, the exact same weight as five years ago. Auction volume this week included 38 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 40 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Oct. 23
Receipts
This Week Last Week Last Year
40 2262 965
Compared to last week: Feeder steers not fully established. Feeder heifers not tested. Numbers of feeder cattle have become extremely light. However, cattle futures have lost a lot of ground over the last few weeks and slaughter cattle prices have slowly declined. This could be deterring recent trades and limiting seller interest. Supply included 100% Feeder Cattle (100% steers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with a 4-8 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
40 Head: 640 lbs, 140.00 Current DEL