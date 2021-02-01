NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Feb. 1
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 1.00 to 3.00 higher. Demand was described as moderate to good this week for feeder cattle and calves.
The strength in the cattle market was driven by several factors this week, with the winter storm being one of the major factors. Wet, cold mud is not the type of weather that producers want trying to keep calves looking good and gaining weight prior to marketing.
Cattle futures are also priced at a premium to the actual physical product. With February Live Cattle at 117.00 mid-week, packers were aware they were going to have to purchase inventory at the highest level since June.
This week’s fed cattle market was established at 113.00 live in the South Plains and dressed sales in Nebraska being traded at 178.00.
Boxed beef values continue to have upward movement with the Choice cutout closing 11.13 higher at 233.95, while Select was 9.36 higher at 222.70. The Choice-Select spread has widened a little from the previous week at 11.25. Packer margins gained on the week even with increase of cattle value that the cattle feeder very much needed.
On Thursday and Friday, there was a sell-off in the Live Cattle Futures with the February contract losing ground and it did not totally converge with the Cash cattle price. In this case, futures came down and cash went up to narrow the basis to around 2.00 to 3.00 depending on the trading area you want to compare.
The larger slaughter weights of the fed steers and heifers coupled with a 653K harvest this week makes for a week that is estimated to have around 25 million more pounds of beef on the market this year when compared with the same week a year ago.
Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 653K for the week, 4K less than last week and 15K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 55 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 41 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Jan. 29
RECEIPTS:
This Week: 3683
Last Week: 8613
Last Year: 52
Compared to last week: Feeder steers 3.00-5.00 higher. Feeder heifers not well tested for Current FOB, however, a higher undertone is noted. Demand and seller interest good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (62.7% Steers, 37.3% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with a 4-8 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, OR, UT.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
202 Head: 818 lbs, 132.81 Current FOB
436 Head: 775 lbs, 144.30 Current DEL
736 Head: 868 lbs, 135.35 Current DEL
204 Head: 900 lbs, 136.00 Current DEL
180 Head: 950 lbs, 130.00 Current DEL
550 Head: 885 lbs, 147.00 Aug DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
159 Head: 755 lbs, 128.15 Current FOB
55 Head: 860 lbs, 122.36 Current FOB
100 Head: 625 lbs, 143.00 Current DEL
300 Head: 650 lbs, 144.00 Current DEL
55 Head: 750 lbs, 133.00 Current DEL
126 Head: 800 lbs, 133.00 Current DEL
180 Head: 850 lbs, 128.00 Current DEL
400 Head: 835 lbs, 141.00 Aug DEL