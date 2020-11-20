NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Nov. 20
RECEIPTS:
This Week: 377,100
Last Week: 390,800
Year Ago: 385,600
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold uneven, depending on the day of the week the auction occurred. Early week sales of calves and yearling were steady to 3.00 higher, while those later in the week were steady to 4.00 lower.
Local auctions see a wide variation of type and kind coming to town this time of year and runs the gamut from thinner, harder yearling type to fleshy, bawling calves on their first trip off the cow-calf producers farm or ranch. Many ranchers have now had time to have calves on a vaccination and weaning protocol for 45-60 days; the ideal time that backgrounders want them to be able to turn out and not have any health problems. Demand for the week was moderate to good.
There are some areas that have enough wheat to turn out some grazers after the moisture received 3 or 4 weeks ago.
Weakness in the CME Cattle Complex on Wednesday and Thursday this week erased all the bullishness of the previous week. Feeder Cattle futures took the brunt of the hit this week, retracing back to levels from two weeks ago.
Sharp upticks in Daily Boxed Beef prices this week caught many observers off-guard with the Rib meats leading the charge on the way up. The Rib composite primal value was at 356.62 just two short months ago. Today's value was 477.30, over 50.00 more than last Friday.
Wholesalers and retailers have continued to buy beef out front to cover their customer's needs moving towards the Christmas holiday season. Demand for beef continues to be strong as families have gotten to know each other more around the dinner table in the last eight months.
Cattle on Feed today reported On feed at 101 percent of a year ago; Placements 89 percent and Marketings 100 percent. This is the highest Nov. 1 inventory since the series began in 1996. Negotiated cash cattle trading this week was reported steady at 110.00 in the Southern Plains, while dressed sales in Nebraska were also reported steady at 172.00.
This afternoon's Choice boxed beef was reported at 238.35, 12.37 higher than last Friday's close. Select cutout was reported at 214.98, 5.52 higher than last Friday's close. In the last three weeks, Choice boxed beef was 30.25 higher and Select cutouts were 23.74 higher.
Estimated cattle slaughter under federal inspection this week was reported at a 665K, 12K more than last week, and 3K less than last year.
Auction volume this week included 40 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 41 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Nov. 20
Receipts
This Week Last Week Last Year
2425 802 2096
Compared to last week: Feeder steers mostly steady. Feeder heifers steady to 2.00 lower. Demand moderate as cattle futures finished the trading period sharply lower. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (54.8% Steers, 45.2% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with a 4-8 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, OR, UT.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
820 Head: 850 lbs, 132.12 Current FOB
200 Head: 650 lbs, 143.00-146.00 Current DEL
120 Head: 700-730 lbs, 142.00-143.00 Current DEL
35 Head: 850 lbs, 131.00 Split Loads
Steers — Medium and Large 1-2
70 Head: 625 lbs, 141.50 Current DEL
85 Head: 675 lbs, 135.50 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
680 Head: 800 lbs, 127.12 Current FOB
190 Head: 620-625 lbs, 137.00-139.00 Current DEL
50 Head: 650 lbs, 138.00 Current DEL
35 Head: 750 lbs, 134.00 Current DEL Split Loads
140 Head: 850 lbs, 128.00 Current DEL