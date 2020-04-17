NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
April 17
RECEIPTS:
This Week: 195,200
Last Week: 181,100
Year Ago: 331,200
Compared to last week, steers and heifers in the South-Central region were 5.00 to 10.00 higher, while the North-Central and Southeast steers and heifers were steady to 4.00 higher.
Mother Nature wanted to make sure farmers and ranchers knew who is in charge this week. Weather was a bit crazy this past week, on Thursday producers were in short sleeves in the Southern Plains enjoying sunshine with reports of some hay being baled and wrapped, while producers throughout the Northern Plains had a rude awakening in the middle of April this year with reports of 10 inches of snow or more reported in Iowa.
Ranchers have been wanting to sell yearlings and fall calves alike, however, price levels do not meet what was anticipated months ago. Some producers have been content to continue to feed them longer, however, with calving season in full swing in the Northern Plains, ranchers don’t have enough time for calving and feeding last years’ calf crop as well.
The auction receipts on this report tallied under 100K again this week, the third time in the last five weeks. This week’s volume is roughly 50 percent of the same week a year ago and year-to-date auction volume is around 18.5 percent under a year ago as well.
Meat packers and processors across the country have continued to close or reduce chain speed over the past few weeks in response to staffing shortages. These closures and cutbacks disrupt supply chains as they work to meet shifting demand from foodservice to retail channels and has contributed to the price level drops seen in recent weeks throughout the livestock markets nationwide.
Last week’s estimated beef production dropped 13.5 percent from the previous week and this week’s is estimated 6.7 percent lower than last week for a cumulative decline of over 20 percent from two weeks ago.
Packers had anticipated a nationwide distraction and ramped up slaughter rates a few weeks ago when there were a couple atypical March (more June-like) harvests above 650K.
With the slaughter rate slowdown, packers will buy limited numbers to make up a weekly harvest.
As of noon today, the national week-to-date negotiated cash total reported was under 10K head, which if no more is traded, will be the smallest cash cattle trade volume since Livestock Mandatory Reporting started in 2001. Some analysts will say it will be the smallest ever since the advent of feedlot cattle trade.
The feedyards were very current with what was described as pulled two to three weeks ahead; now cattle are being described as two to three weeks behind. When marketing of fed cattle gets behind, slaughter weights get bigger.
Cattle Slaughter under FI estimated at 502K for the week, 34K less than last week and 140K less than a year ago. Boxed beef prices will increase with the limited slaughter. As of noon today, Choice boxed beef was reported at 238.07, while Select cuts were reported at 229.60. Auction volume this week included 53 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 43 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
April 17
Receipts:
365 Last Week: 1,116 Year Ago: 385
Compared to April 10: Feeder steers and heifers not well tested. Sellers very confused during this time of volatility. It seems as if any decision is not a good decision. Cattle futures opening the day mixed and no trades of slaughter cattle at the time of this report. Supply consisted of 100 percent over 600 lbs. and 8 percent heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighting points with 2-3 percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights. Current sales are up to 14 days delivery.
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price Delivery
300 Head: 865 lbs; 108.51 Current FOB
8 Head: 896 lbs; 102.00 Current Del
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
27 Head: 862 lbs; 97.00 Current Del