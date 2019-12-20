NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Dec. 20
RECEIPTS:
This Week Last Week Last Year
282,500 383,500 204,700
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 2.00 to 4.00 higher with a few instances of 5.00 to 6.00 higher. Demand was good for many calves with very good demand for all yearlings offered.
This was the last marketing opportunity for 2019 as a majority of auction barns will be closed until after the New Year’s holiday.
Moisture is in the forecast for areas of the southern Plains and Gulf coast regions in the coming week while adequate moisture is still needed in winter wheat production areas.
Negotiated cash cattle trade developed on Thursday in all feeding regions this week, with live sales in Kansas mostly 1.00 higher at 120.00. In Nebraska for the week live sales were .50 to 1.00 higher from 120.00-121.00 with dressed sales 2.00 higher at 192.00.
Steer carcass weights for week ending December 7th were down 5 lbs this week to 906 lbs; 10 lbs above a year ago. Daily cattle slaughter estimates continue to be back to normal with Tuesday’s estimate reported at 123K. The estimated cattle slaughter for the week was reported at 668K, 6K more than last week and 8K higher than a year ago.
Movement within the futures contracts for the beef industry were slow most of this week, typical for the holiday time of year. For the week, December CME Live Cattle contract were down 0.27 to settle at 122.10 with February down 1.75 settling at 125.80. January CME Feeder Cattle contract were down 1.40 on the week to settle at 144.27 and March contracts down 1.87 settling at 144.38.
The Dec. 1 Cattle on Feed released today reported on feed at 102 percent, placements at 105 percent and marketings at 97 percent. These were all relatively close to industry expectations.
Boxed beef continues its typical December slide. On the week, Choice cutout closed 6.59 lower at 209.70 while Select was 3.21 lower at 201.03; putting the Choice-Select spread at 8.67.
From those of us here at AMS Livestock, Poultry, and Grain Market News, we wish you a safe and happy holiday season.
Auction volume this week included 45 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 40 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Dec. 13
Receipts:
This Week Last Week Last Year
2,605 1,245 650
Compared to last week: Feeder steers 2.00 higher and heifers too lightly tested with a higher undertone noted. Demand good. Supply consisted of 90 percent over 600 lbs. and 39 percent heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighing points with 2-3 percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights. Current sales are up to 14 days delivery.
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1:
64 Head: 770 lbs 144.78 Current FOB
160 Head: 625 lbs 155.00 Current Del
65 Head: 665 lbs 152.00 Current Del
295 Head: 717 lbs 146.44 Current Del
663 Head: 760 lbs 148.59 Current Del
225 Head: 817 lbs 144.09 Current Del
50 Head: 800 lbs 143.00 Current Del Split Loads
60 Head: 850 lbs 142.00 Current Del
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1:
70 Head: 710 lbs 137.28 Current FOB
90 Head: 575 lbs 143.00 Current Del
160 Head: 600 lbs 146.00 Current Del
110 Head: 650 lbs 140.36 Current Del
80 Head: 700 lbs 142.00 Current Del
175 Head: 771 lbs 141.17 Current Del
20 Head: 750 lbs 139.00 Current Del Split Loads
198 Head: 824 lbs 135.88 Current Del
120 Head: 850 lbs 137.00 Current Del