NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Aug. 16
RECEIPTS:
This Week Last Week Last Year
74,000 437,400 231,600
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold uneven; 3.00 lower to 1.00 higher as most of the higher trend would be associated in the North Central region. Extreme heat across the Plains was the case until Thursday, making it difficult to dangerous for cattle transport. A few auctions cancelled in the Southern Plains and others had much smaller volume that typical, even for the slower summer marketing time.
August is historically a good time to sell yearlings and this year is no exception as very good demand remains for yearling steers and heifers, especially those coming right off grass. Grass yearlings continue to come to town and the market is very active as these long strings are very desirable as buyers can fill their pens or whole yards of green, easy gaining yearling cattle. The heavier fleshed cattle that are backgrounded in a feedyard setting are also highly sought after as the winter and spring months of the CME Live Cattle contracts are very attractive.
Feed costs continue to be a concern as the latest WASDE report updated supply and demand estimates on Thursday. For corn, several changes were noted on both sides of the balance sheet. A larger than expected reduction was made to the corn yield estimate, dropping the estimate by almost 5 bushels per acre to 174.6. The reduction in yield estimate resulted in a 415 million bushel decrease in production to 14.75 billion bushels and making feedstuffs more of a possible issue moving forward.
One question that remains is: “Will the good crops in the East be able to compensate for the poor condition crops in the West?”
Boxed beef values have shot up like a rocket in the past couple weeks as demand continues to push prices higher. Choice boxed beef closed the week 28.57 higher at 324.83, while Select was 20.93 higher at 298.02 for the same period. On Friday afternoon, the Choice-Select spread was reported at 26.81.
Negotiated live trading of fed cattle in the Southern Plains sold at 121.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold at mostly 198.00.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 639K for the week, 2K less than last week, and 5K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 58 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 40 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Aug. 20
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
866 1519 1740
Compared to last week: Too few trades for an accurate trend. Demand moderate to good Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (38.1% Steers, 61.9% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with a 5-12 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, OR.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
30 Head: 850 lbs, 147.00 Current DEL
300 Head: 925 lbs, 144.00 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
116 Head: 850 lbs, 139.08 Current FOB
60 Head: 800 lbs, 140.00 Current DEL
360 Head: 875 lbs, 138.00 Current DEL