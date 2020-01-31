NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Jan. 31
RECEIPTS:
This Week: 269,900
Last Week: 297,000
Year Ago: 268,100
Compared to Jan. 24: Steers and heifers sold mostly 2.00 to 5.00 lower, with instances as much as 10.00 lower. There was some hesitation among buyers this week, as the CME futures had a downward turn and sell-off early in the trading period. Long weaned and backgrounded cattle continued to be in good demand, as we are in the heart of winter.
Heavy rains, along with a cold front, moved through the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandle, which resulted in lighter than normal receipts. Additionally, weather continued to hamper supplies across much of the Midwest and Southeast. Throughout the majority of Nebraska, it was noted that several consignments were carrying excess mud, as pen conditions are sloppy and muddy. With warmer temperatures predicted for the weekend, and areas in Iowa and Missouri reaching the mid 50s, pen conditions will only get worse.
Negotiated cash cattle trade developed on Wednesday afternoon in the Southern Plains with additional sales on Thursday. With sharply lower futures earlier in the week, a more attractive basis developed resulting in live sales 2.00 lower at 122.00. Dressed trade in Nebraska developed on Friday, 4.00 lower at 195.00.
Feedlot conditions have continued to deteriorate this week lowering cattle yields in most feeding regions. The estimated weekly cattle slaughter was reported at 637k, 10k lower than last week and 44k higher than a year ago.
Actual Slaughter Under Federal Inspection for week ending Jan. 18th showed steer weights up 3 lbs this week to 907 lbs; 21 lbs above a year ago. The Cattle Inventory report show as of Jan. 1. all cattle and calves at 100 percent compared to last year, with beef and milk cows at 99 percent compared to last year.
On the week Choice cutout closed 1.49 lower at 213.00, while Select was 0.04 lower at 210.66; putting the Choice-Select spread at 2.34. For the week, February CME Live Cattle contract were down 3.48 to settle at 121.37 with April down 4.63 settling at 119.67. March CME Feeder Cattle contract were down 3.60 on the week to settle at 136.07 and April contracts down 4.98 settling at 137.52.
Auction volume this week included 34 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 36 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Jan. 31
Receipts: 52 Last Week: 1,103 Year Ago: 2,369
Compared to Jan. 24: Feeder steers and heifers too lightly tested this week for a accurate trend. Supply consisted of 100 percent over 600 lbs. and 0 percent heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighting points with 2-3 percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights. Current sales are up to 14 days delivery.
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2
52 Head: 840 lbs, 130.00, Feb Del
Feeder Heifers No Test.