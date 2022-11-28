NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Nov. 28
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
80,900 349,900 93,800
Compared to last week, steers and heifers were too thinly tested to establish a trend. However, a higher undertone is noted. Marketing of feeder cattle were basically limited to the Midwest and Upper Plains states this week as the supply of feeders was light.
However, several barns remained dark this week for the holiday and receipts were heavy in the barns that held sales; most of which were advertised as a special sale in some way or another and occurred mostly on Monday and Tuesday. Demand was good to very good as limited auctions happened Thanksgiving week and available supplies were met with enhanced buyer activity.
Now comes the storm. Three and a half weeks of frenzied marketing of feeder cattle prior to the Christmas holiday is upon us. Some auctions in the Midwest will have their largest sales of the year the week after Thanksgiving and this year will no doubt ring true to history.
Open weather so far this year in many areas has left cattle with good healthy animals to this point in time. Packers seem to be concerned with the number of fed cattle available for sale moving forward as they pushed their bids higher the week of Thanksgiving.
This year's December Live Cattle contract close on the Friday after Thanksgiving is near 15.00 higher than last year while Choice Boxed beef is around 28.00 lower than a year ago.
Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in the Nebraska sold 3.00 to 4.00 higher at 157.00 to 158.00, while the bulk of dressed sales sold 3.00 higher at 245.00.
Live sales in the Southern Plains were reported 2.00 higher at 150.00.
Meat buyers have already gotten their holiday supplies covered as current boxed beef prices have weakened this past month and consumers now will turn to picking up their bone-in ribeye roasts or hams for the Christmas holiday from the grocery store.
Choice boxed beef closed the week 3.04 lower at 251.83 while Select was 2.59 lower at 231.90 for the same period.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 581K for the turkey day holiday week, 93K less than last week and 13K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 52 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 38 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Nov. 23
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
574 666 1302
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded mostly steady. Trading activity was moderate on moderate demand. Receipts were shorter due to the holiday week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (42.7% Steers, 57.3% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0% shrink or equivalent, with a 0 cent slide >600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, NV, OR, UT.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
110 Head: 700 lbs, 177.00 Current DEL
25 Head: 800 lbs, 160.00 Current DEL
110 Head: 850 lbs, 166.00 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
59 Head: 800 lbs, 161.53 Current FOB
90 Head: 630 lbs, 168.00 Current DEL
115 Head: 764 lbs, 161.70 Current DEL
65 Head: 825 lbs, 172.00 Current DEL
