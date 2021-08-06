NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Aug. 2
RECEIPTS:
This Week: 203,600
Last Week: 394,100
Year Ago: 185,000
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 higher, with some lighter weight yearling steers in the North Central region being 6.00 to 7.00 higher.
Long strings of yearling steers in drought-stricken areas in the North Central region were met with very good demand for yearling steers and heifers offered right off grass and are in a very light and desirable flesh condition. Order buyers were in the seats and bidding fiercely to get these green cattle bought.
Drought conditions in the North are still severe across the state even after there was rain last week in only some areas that were in dire need. Cattle are being pulled from grass much earlier, meaning pay weights are lighter than normal, but the feeder market has spiked higher which will help ranchers greatly. This week, very high temperatures with humidity across the Plains reduced auction receipts on this report.
The CME Cattle Complex had a ho-hum week with the front six months of Live Cattle contracts being from 0.200 lower to 0.575 higher on the week. Feeder Cattle contracts were 0.125 to 1.900 lower on the week.
Feeder Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 649K for the week, 1K more than last week, and 13K more than a year ago. Boxed beef found support levels around 265.00 mid-week last week and rebounded this week.
Choice boxed beef closed the week 11.83 higher at 278.46, while Select was 9.25 higher at 259.19. On Friday afternoon, the Choice-Select spread was reported at 19.27. Negotiated live trading of fed cattle in the Southern Plains sold 1.00 higher from the previous week at 120.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold at 196.00. Auction volume this week included 59 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 40 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Aug. 6
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
1015 794 1155
Compared to last week: Not enough receipts to compare to set a trend. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (86.2% Steers, 13.8% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 8% shrink or equivalent, with a 2 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, OR.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
70 Head: 825 lbs, 148.00 Current DEL
60 Head: 875 lbs, 149.00 Current DEL
465 Head: 903 lbs, 149.16 Current DEL
30 Head: 950 lbs, 138.00 Current DEL
250 Head: 850 lbs, 152.00 Aug DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
140 Head: 825 lbs, 142.00 Current DEL