NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
June 19
RECEIPTS:
This Week: 216,600
Last Week: 240,400
Year Ago: 216,400
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 lower. Demand at auctions was moderate to good across the nation. Cattle sold for delivery months out are also in demand this week.
On Superior Livestock’s Annual Tallgrass Auction, a load of 750 lb heifers located in Kansas for August delivery that had every bell and whistle associated with them sold at 140.50, around 20.00 higher than the next load that sold for current delivery.
USDA announced some changes to the Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) insurance plan effective July 1 by allowing ranchers to cover more of their herd. Some ranchers will utilize this tool in their marketing plans as more information is shared.
Feeder cattle futures settlements have been steadily rising in recent weeks on most contracts. Boxed beef has been in a lower trend since May 12, when it was at 475.39. As of today’s noon report, the drop in value has been around 261.00, allowing wholesalers and retailers to stock shelves at lower prices.
Boxed beef load counts are also decreasing. On Thursday’s noon report, the total load count was 131 so far today compared to last Thursday at 181. The morning’s boxed beef prices for Choice were at 213.56 and 204.08 for Select.
As beef was unavailable in grocery stores a few weeks ago, consumers turned to local farmers and ranchers to supply their needs. Local, custom processing facilities have been inundated with calls for appointments for locker beef.
Shoppers were not very happy about the lack of beef supply and turned to their neighbors and friends in the livestock industry. Most of the locker plants are state inspected in the country and most states do not allow those processors to sell individual cuts to consumers due to federal regulations. Some consumers will now be purchasing quarters, halves or whole carcasses instead of buying the usual smaller amounts in a retail setting.
Estimated slaughter under federal inspection has continued to rise in recent weeks. The weekly estimate is at 656K head, a slight decrease of 2K less than last week and 12K less than a year ago.
The Rural Main Street Index has risen to 37.9 for June. A positive uptick from May at 12.5 and April at 12.1. For perspective, neutral growth would be 50.0.
Cattle on Feed Report released today had On Feed at 100 percent; Placements at 99 percent and Marketings at 72 percent. Marketings were the lowest for May since the series began in 1996.
Auction volume this week included 53 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 41 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
June 19
Receipts: 1,570
Last Week: 380
Year Ago: 1,889
Compared to June 12: Feeder steers and heifers not well tested and no good comparisons with last week to establish trends. Supply consisted of 100 percent over 600 lbs and 58 percent heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighting points with 2-3 percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights. Current sales are up to 14 days delivery.
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1
280 Head: 850 lbs; 121.25 Jul FOB
300 Head:875 lbs; 125.64 Current Del
40 Head: 900 lbs; 118.00 Current Del Split Load
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2
35 Head: 725 lbs; 132.50 Current Del Split Load
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
355 Head: 800 lbs; 115.25 Jul FOB
500 Head: 825 lbs; 123.64 Current Del
20 Head: 850 lbs; 112.00 Current Del Split Load
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2
40 Head: 700 lbs; 125.00 Current Del Split Load