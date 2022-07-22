NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
July 18
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
626,700 168,700 443,600
Compared to last week, steers and heifers were steady to 3.00 higher. Looking only at numbers on paper that might not appear the case, but one must remember last week was a holiday shortened week with only a few special sales with very high quality and large drafts of cattle. Large video sales this week made up a significant amount of the total receipts as producers are trying to take advantage of the uptick in prices by selling their spring calf crops out front.
Demand was good for feeder cattle with best demand on heavier weights as yearlings are always harder to find this time of year and buyers would rather invest in the weight right now to capitalize on the winter month futures.
Demand has moderated for calves as hot dry weather is limiting outlets as the dog days of summer are upon the heartland of the country in the next couple of weeks.
Last week at Mitchell (SD) Livestock auction, four loads of 847 lb Thin fleshed steers coming off short grass sold at 194.85 or 1600.00 per head.
Drought continues to push its way through cow country. The cull cow market has been very strong for several months which made these decisions at least a bit less painful, however, supplies of cull cows from states like OK, TX, KS and MO have led to an oversupply and the market took a big hit mid-week and fell 10.00-12.00 at most auctions in Missouri. For instance, Wednesday's Cow and Bull sale at Ozark's Regional Stockyards was the largest that barn has ever seen on a cow day and all barns throughout that region have been seeing larger than normal runs of cows over the last month.
Preliminary reports of 2022 Year to Date beef cow slaughter is near 15 percent more than a year ago and 28 percent more than the previous 5-year average.
Couple that with heifer slaughter being near 4 percent more than a year ago and input prices sharply higher, the cow herd is in contraction mode and could take years to recover.
Reports also came in of some farmers in Southwest Missouri giving up on the corn crop and deciding to start chopping although though there is very little in the way of any ears, there is still feed value currently as silage. Conditions are quite different however as one gets to the far northern third of the state where rains have been much timelier, especially since the beginning of the month; making the difference in pastures and crops from the south to the north drastically different.
Another outside factor this week influencing many markets was the June Consumer Price index being 9.1 percent more than a year ago; everything costs more this year than last. Workers continue to crunch budgets to see where they can save dollars to get to the next paycheck.
Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in the Nebraska continues to be at the forefront of the market with the bulk of live sales trading at 144.00 to 145.00, while the dressed sales there were 2.00 lower at 232.00.00. Live sales in the Southern Plains were reported steady at 137.00.
Choice boxed beef closed the week 1.02 higher at 268.91, while Select was 0.06 lower at 241.79 for the same period.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 677K for the week, 84K more than last week and 27K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 53 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 41 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
July 22
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
1782 1131 2234
Compared to last week: Feeders and heifers traded steady to 4.00 higher. Demand good. Triple digit temperatures and extreme drought have brought many cattle to be on offer for this time of year. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (59.9% Steers, 40.1% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2% shrink or equivalent, with a 08 cent slide >600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, OR, UT.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
335 Head: 865 lbs, 163.53 Current FOB
80 Head: 850 lbs, 153.00 Current DEL
155 Head: 950-975 lbs, 140.00-150.00 Current DEL
1695 Head: 850 lbs, 165.53 Aug FOB
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
120 Head: 875 lbs, 156.00 Current DEL
55 Head: 900 lbs, 140.00 Current DEL
22 Head: 1050 lbs, 138.00 Current DEL
1320 Head: 800 lbs, 159.53 Aug FOB
