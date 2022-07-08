NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
June 27
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
187,800 210,100 214,500
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 2.00 to 5.00 higher. The supply of feeders was light to moderate. Heat continued to impact market receipts, although this is typical as this is generally the slower time of the year for marketing. There will be a few special sales over the next few weeks as barns hold special yearling sales for backgrounders that retain ownership to this point or put together loads of cattle to make some heavier weight yearlings to hit the market specifically at this time knowing supplies are light.
Demand for yearlings is good, calf demand depends hugely on condition and health risk. Perhaps not as extreme as it is when the fall temperature swings occur, but extreme heat is also a huge risk to cattle and not conducive to easy weight gain.
Cattle on Feed Report was released Friday afternoon with On Feed at 102 percent; Placements at 98 percent. Marketings were 102 percent.
The June 1 On Feed number is the largest since the series started in 1996 and the fifth month in a row with the largest on feed for the data series.
Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in the Nebraska continues to be at the forefront of the market with the bulk of live sales trading steady to 3.00 higher at 145.00 to 150.00, while the dressed sales there were 4.00 higher at 234.00. Live sales in the Southern Plains were reported at mostly 137.00 unevenly steady to 3.00 lower than the previous week.
Boxed-beef prices leveled off somewhat this week. Choice boxed beef closed the week 1.28 lower at 264.98, while Select was 1.51 lower at 245.02 for the same period.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 666K for the week, 1K less than last week and 6K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 50 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 43 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
July 8
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
422 345 1020
Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder heifers steady. Demand good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (6.4% Steers, 93.6% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0% shrink or equivalent, with a 0 cent slide >600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from OR, UT.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
27 Head: 900 lbs, 144.00 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
360 Head: 800 lbs, 149.53 Current FOB
35 Head: 900 lbs, 135.00 Current DEL