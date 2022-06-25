NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
June 21
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
210,100 235,400 289,400
Compared to last week, yearling steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 higher, while steer and heifer calves sold 2.00 to 5.00 lower. Demand ranged from moderate to very good, with the best demand seen in the North Central region for green yearlings set to hit the fall to winter Live Cattle contracts. A load of green steers at Valentine (NE) Livestock Auction on Thursday sold at 185.25.
As the calendar moves to summer, record breaking heat across the state kept movement of livestock limited as the heat was quite dangerous and made transporting cattle quite challenging. Ranchers are in full hay-making mode as the hot, dry weather conditions prove to be ideal for rolling up forages for winter feeding.
There were a few pop-up type storms this week in the Midwest, however not enough to make a difference in any activity ranchers or farmers had planned.
Wheat harvest in the Southern Plains is in full swing this week as the hot, dry weather allows farmers and custom cutters to harvest a side swath across the region. The thin and short wheat stands leave producers with varying yields; but protein levels and test weights are above normal.
Nearly a third of the country is in severe drought(D2) status or worse, with the vast majority of that being in the western half of the country.
Farmers made huge progress planting corn and soybeans in the last half of May and the crops that are in the fields are soaking up all the sunshine they can to catch up.
Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in the Nebraska continues to move the market with the bulk selling 2.00 to 3.00 higher at 145.00, while the dressed sales there were 4.00 to 5.00 higher at 230.00. Live sales in the Southern Plains were reported at mostly 140.00, 3.00 higher than last week.
Boxed-beef prices struggled somewhat this week. Choice boxed beef closed the week 5.06 lower at 266.26, while Select was 2.36 lower at 246.53 for the same period.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 667K for the week, 7K less than last week and 3K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 50 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 44 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
June 25
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
680 170 943
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers not fully established. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (65.4% Steers, 34.6% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0% shrink or equivalent, with a 0 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, OR, UT.
395 Head: 850 lbs, 154.53 Current FOB
50 Head: 885 lbs, 147.50 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
85 Head: 825 lbs, 138.50 Current DEL
150 Head: 900 lbs, 139.00 Current DEL