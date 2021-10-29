NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Oct. 25
RECEIPTS:
This Week: 321,700
Last Week: 250,800
Year Ago: 312,200
Compared to last week, steer and heifers sold uneven nationwide. The South Central and Southeast regions were steady to 3.00 higher. Large runs of calves in the Northern Plains were steady to 3.00 lower and with moderate to good demand as buyers were willing to take on ample volumes, but at a lower price level.
Heavy receipts on this report this week as the calf run rages on. This week, the drought plagued North Central states (ND-SD-NE-MT-WY-CO-IA) accounted for over 50 percent of the auction receipts on this report. Typically, those later spring born feeder cattle would not be sold at this time of the year; producers like to make them bigger in their own backgrounding lots as they are selling pounds. More pounds normally translate to more dollars per head for producers to add to their bottom line.
Unweaned calves sold at discounts again this week with large temperature swings in the Midwest, making buyers more conscious of programs and body condition.
Moisture in the wheat producing states has been a welcome sight recently as those areas have wheat emerging (albeit later than normal). Cattle going on the wheat and rye has been sought after and bringing a premium if they were the right kind with at least two rounds of shots.
Negotiated cash fed cattle sales in the Southern Plains were steady at 124.00 and Nebraska dressed sales were steady at 196.00. Beef prices have found some stability this week.
Choice boxed beef closed the week 1.58 higher at 281.82, while Select was 2.49 higher at 263.11 for the same period. On Friday afternoon, the Choice-Select spread was reported at 18.71, the narrowest spread since the end of July.
On Friday, the Cold storage report showed total red meat supplies in freezers were up 4 percent from the previous month but down 4 percent from last year. Total pounds of beef in freezers were up 5 percent from the previous month but down 6 percent from last year.
On Friday, the Cattle On Feed number quoted for October 1, 2021 at 99 percent of a year ago; Placements at 97 percent and Marketings at 97 percent. The total On Feed number is the second highest October 1 inventory since the series began in 1996. The Placement number of 2.163 million head is the second highest September Placement in the last 10 years.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 661K for the week, 15K more than last week, and 16K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 36 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 40 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Oct. 29
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
560 435 467
Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (56.3% Steers, 43.8% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0% shrink or equivalent, with a 0 cent slide >600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
100 Head: 625 lbs, 160.00 Current DEL
35 Head: 700 lbs, 158.00 Current DEL
180 Head: 650 lbs, 158.00 Dec DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
80 Head: 600 lbs, 150.00 Current DEL
35 Head: 650 lbs, 148.00 Current DEL
130 Head: 650 lbs, 145.00 Dec DEL