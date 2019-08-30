NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Aug. 30
RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total This Week 150,400 58,600 211,800 420,800 Last Week 87,400 64,900 65,900 218,200 Year Ago 148,700 46,900 10,600 206,200 Compared to last week, steers and heifers calves sold mostly steady to 5.00 higher, yearlings steady to 3.00 lower. With the CME cattle boards displaying a gloomy outlook the last quarter, demand for big yearlings off grass was good at the few locations that had several load lots on hand. Oklahoma experienced thunderstorms and severe weather across the state this week causing major power outages and limiting cattle movement. However, there was still almost 25,000 head moved through auction markets in the state this week. Superior Livestock Auction held their Big Horn Classic which showcased over 200,000 head. Bulk of the sale was calf trades in the north and these were mostly for fall delivery. Limited sales of feeder steers sold steady to 3.00 lower. Few feeder heifers sold 2.00-4.00 lower. Demand moderate as cattle futures declined sharply the week prior to the sale. Seller interest light to moderate with some producers moving cattle to the next sale and some completely passing on the bids. Several locations are gearing up for the fall run to start, by holding special Labor Day or Customer Appreciation Day sales next week or soon thereafter, so auction receipts should pick up in the coming weeks. Daily negotiated cash cattle trade was light to moderate on moderate demand in the Northern feeding regions with lower prices reported as the week progressed. Early week dressed purchases ranged from 170.00-175.00 with late purchases ranging from 165.00-172.00. Early week live purchases were reported from 106.00-109.00 with late in the week purchases from 104.00-106.00. Northern feeding regions dressed purchases for the week traded mostly 3.00-5.00 lower with live purchases 1.00-4.00 lower. Trade was light to moderate on moderate demand in the Southern Plains on Friday. Live purchases in the Southern Plains for the week traded 3.00 lower mostly at 103.00. Overall negotiated volume was light as some producers elected to pass bids. Cattle performance remains good with unseasonably cooler temperatures throughout most feeding regions. On Tuesday, the National Weekly Fed Cattle Comprehensive report showed carcass weights at 863.7 lbs., 3.7 lbs. higher than the previous week and 4.6 lbs. higher than a year ago. Cattle slaughter for Friday was reported at 115,000, with 64,000 on Saturday for a week to date estimated of 644,000, compared to 654,000 last week. August CME live cattle contracts expired today down .65 at 105.00 with October contracts down .87 to settle at 98.92. Boxed beef cutout values were firm on Choice and lower on Select early in the week. The Choice cutout dropped significantly as the week continued while Select stayed firm the remainder of the week. Offerings were light to moderate all week. Compared to last week, the Choice cutout is around $8.00 lower, while Select is around $2.00 lower as of Friday morning. Auction volume this week included 58 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 39 percent heifers. On behalf of the Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News, we would like to wish a safe and happy holiday.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Aug. 30
Receipts: 925 Last Week: 900 Year Ago: 2700 Compared to last week: Again, feeder steers and heifers lightly tested. Supply consisted of 100 percent over 600 lbs. and 3 percent heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighting points with 2- 3 percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights. Current sales are up to 14 days delivery. Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1 Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price Delivery 110 880 880 134.00 134.00 Current Del 55 950 950 124.00 124.00 Current Del 700 900 900 133.00 133.00 Sep Del Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2 Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price Delivery 30 850 850 134.00 134.00 Current Del Split Loads Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2 Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price Delivery 30 780 780 129.00 129.00 Current Del Split Loads