NATIONAL FEEDER

AND STOCKER CATTLE

(Federal-State Market News)

St. Joseph, Mo.

Aug. 30

RECEIPTS:      Auctions      Direct    Video/Internet       Total
This Week      150,400       58,600           211,800       420,800
Last Week       87,400       64,900            65,900       218,200
Year Ago       148,700       46,900            10,600       206,200

   Compared to last week, steers and heifers calves sold mostly steady to 5.00 
higher, yearlings steady to 3.00 lower.  With the CME cattle boards displaying a 
gloomy outlook the last quarter, demand for big yearlings off grass was good at the 
few locations that had several load lots on hand.  Oklahoma experienced thunderstorms 
and severe weather across the state this week causing major power outages and 
limiting cattle movement.  However, there was still almost 25,000 head moved through 
auction markets in the state this week.  Superior Livestock Auction held their Big 
Horn Classic which showcased over 200,000 head.  Bulk of the sale was calf trades in 
the north and these were mostly for fall delivery.  Limited sales of feeder steers 
sold steady to 3.00 lower.  Few feeder heifers sold 2.00-4.00 lower. Demand moderate 
as cattle futures declined sharply the week prior to the sale. Seller interest light 
to moderate with some producers moving cattle to the next sale and some completely 
passing on the bids.  Several locations are gearing up for the fall run to start, by 
holding special Labor Day or Customer Appreciation Day sales next week or soon 
thereafter, so auction receipts should pick up in the coming weeks.  Daily negotiated 
cash cattle trade was light to moderate on moderate demand in the Northern feeding 
regions with lower prices reported as the week progressed. Early week dressed 
purchases ranged from 170.00-175.00 with late purchases ranging from 165.00-172.00. 
Early week live purchases were reported from 106.00-109.00 with late in the week 
purchases from 104.00-106.00. Northern feeding regions dressed purchases for the week 
traded mostly 3.00-5.00 lower with live purchases 1.00-4.00 lower. Trade was light to 
moderate on moderate demand in the Southern Plains on Friday. Live purchases in the 
Southern Plains for the week traded 3.00 lower mostly at 103.00. Overall negotiated 
volume was light as some producers elected to pass bids. Cattle performance remains 
good with unseasonably cooler temperatures throughout most feeding regions. On 
Tuesday, the National Weekly Fed Cattle Comprehensive report showed carcass weights 
at 863.7 lbs., 3.7 lbs. higher than the previous week and 4.6 lbs. higher than a year 
ago. Cattle slaughter for Friday was reported at 115,000, with 64,000 on Saturday for 
a week to date estimated of 644,000, compared to 654,000 last week. August CME live 
cattle contracts expired today down .65 at 105.00 with October contracts down .87 to 
settle at 98.92.  Boxed beef cutout values were firm on Choice and lower on Select 
early in the week. The Choice cutout dropped significantly as the week continued 
while Select stayed firm the remainder of the week. Offerings were light to moderate 
all week.  Compared to last week, the Choice cutout is around $8.00 lower, while 
Select is around $2.00 lower as of Friday morning.  Auction volume this week included 
58 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 39 percent heifers. On behalf of the Livestock, 
Poultry and Grain Market News, we would like to wish a safe and happy holiday.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle 
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Aug. 30
Receipts:  925      Last Week:  900    Year Ago:  2700

   Compared to last week:  Again, feeder steers and heifers lightly 
tested.  Supply consisted of 100 percent over 600 lbs. and 3 percent 
heifers.  Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighting points with 2-
3 percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 
cent slide on yearlings from base weights.  Current sales are up to 14 
days delivery. 

               Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1
 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price  Delivery
  110      880       880       134.00         134.00   Current Del   
   55      950       950       124.00         124.00   Current Del   
  700      900       900       133.00         133.00   Sep     Del   

                Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2
 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price  Delivery
   30      850       850       134.00         134.00   Current Del  Split Loads

               Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2
 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price  Delivery
   30      780       780       129.00         129.00   Current Del  Split Loads

