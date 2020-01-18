NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Jan. 17
RECEIPTS:
This week: 392,400
Last week: 531,700
Year Ago: 334,800
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold uneven, ranging from 1.00 lower to 2.00 higher.
Colder weather conditions combined with moisture systems this week, affected many areas of the country constraining receipts in some areas as producers elected to wait for better conditions before bringing cattle to town.
Fed cattle trade and demand was moderate in all feeding regions on Thursday with live sales in the Southern Plains and Nebraska trading steady at 124.00.
Dressed sales in Nebraska traded steady to 1.00 lower from 199.00-200.00.
After several rounds of wet heavy snows over the last several weeks in areas of the Northern Plains, pen conditions have deteriorated affecting cattle yields, however, most producers noted conditions are still better than a year ago.
Feedlots in all regions remain at or near full capacity. Grazing wheat in areas of the Southern Plains remains challenging with the current conditions, which has caused many cattle to be placed in grow yard or feedlots earlier than planned.
Actual Slaughter Under Federal Inspection for week ending Jan. 4 showed Steer carcass weights up 1 lb this week to 905 lbs; 9 lbs above a year ago. The estimated weekly cattle slaughter was reported at 631k, 9k lower than last week and 5k higher than last year.
For the week, February CME Live Cattle contract was down 1.07 to settle at 126.35 with April down 0.70 settling at 127.25. January CME Feeder Cattle contract were down 2.25 on the week to settle at 145.35 and March contracts down 2.45 settling at 145.00.
On the week, Choice cutout closed 4.13 higher at 214.17 while Select was 6.20 higher at 212.75; putting the Choice-Select spread at 1.42.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Jan. 17
Receipts: 1,625 Last Week: 2,941 Year Ago: 4,952
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers 2.00-3.00 higher on few comparable sales. Demand good. Supply consisted of 100 percent over 600 lbs. and 43 percent heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighting points with 2-3 percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights. Current sales are up to 14 days delivery.
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1
90 Head: 675 lbs; 154.00 Current Del
65 Head:725 lbs; 150.00 Current Del
210 Head:765 lbs; 145.00 Current Del
70 Head:142.00 lbs; Current Del
350 Head: 857 lbs; 143.00 Current Del
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2
60 Head: 850 lbs; 136.62 Current FOB
90 Head: 850 lbs; 139.00 Current Del
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
65 Head: 650 lbs; 145.00 Current Del
195 Head: 712 lbs; 141.10 Current Del
85 Head: 775 lbs; 136.00 Current Del
130 Head: 820 lbs; 136.00 Current Del
215 Head: 850 lbs; 132.74 Current Del