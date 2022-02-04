NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Jan. 31
RECEIPTS:
This Week Last Week Last Year
299,000 270,600 292,400
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 lower. Good demand this week for all weights of steers and heifers, best demand remains on light weight and thin fleshed cattle to grow into yearlings as the supply of this class of cattle is much more limited than the feeding types seen in auctions.
Cattle feeders have taken their foot off the gas when it comes to pursuing the feeder cattle market as the fat cattle trade continues to be under the 140.00 level.
Rancher inputs have continued to move higher throughout last year and into this year with corn and soybean prices leading the charge. The March corn contract is effectively more than 75 cents higher than Feb. 1, 2020, while the March soybeans are $1.25 higher than the same week a year ago. The increase in soybean prices have moved the protein costs much higher than a year ago and ranchers will be taking a long hard look at any added expense moving forward.
One such expense will be how much fertilizer to use this coming year. Grass hay typically needs some N,P and K to get copious tonnage. DAP cost in Iowa was recently reported at an average price of 873.00 per ton. Last year in late January, the average published price was 400.00.
Currently, cattle prices for 650-700 lb steers are $135.00 per head higher than a year ago. Problem is — it takes more than just one calf at $135.00 per head more to make up difference in fertilizer price when considering other escalated input prices.
The supply of cattle was moderate to heavy as several more cattle made it town as the weather was a bit better for hauling in certain areas.
This week coming up could be a challenge as a Groundhog Day snow/ice storm expected in the Midwest and expected to be a 2,000-mile-long swath of the U.S. extending from central TX through the Ohio Valley. Some auctions in its path may experience rain/ice/snow with some snowfall forecasts of up to 12 inches expected. Time will tell if that materializes, however, Southeast Kansas and Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas typically aren’t used to that much extreme weather.
Negotiated live trading of fed cattle in the Southern Plains sold steady to 1.00 lower from the previous week at 136.00 to 137.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold steady at 218.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 1.99 lower than last week at 290.42, while Select was 1.08 higher at 283.41 for the same period.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 643K for the week, 7K more than last week, and 13K less than a year ago.
Auction volume this week included 56 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 41 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Feb. 4
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
930 3049 1679
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers not well tested. Few comparable steers sold steady. Few heifers sold with a higher undertone. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (52.2% Steers, 47.8% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with a 4-8 cent slide >600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, NV.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
200 Head: 675 lbs, 163.00 Current DEL
40 Head: 870 lbs, 148.00 Current DEL
Steers — Medium and Large 1-2
60 Head: 800 lbs, 147.00 Current DEL
120 Head: 850 lbs, 143.50 Current DEL
Steers — Medium and Large 2
65 Head: 760 lbs, 146.00 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
180 Head: 650 lbs, 152.00 Current DEL
150 Head: 850 lbs, 142.00 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1-2
115 Head: 725 lbs, 145.00 Current DEL