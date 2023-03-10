NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
March 6
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
293,300 255,900 285,000
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 2.00 to 6.00 higher. Good to very good demand for all weights of steers and heifers, but by far the best demand is for a light fleshed steer to make a yearling out of.
The weather moderated this week and allowed cattle producers to get their stock shipped to town and buyers were ready and anxious to get them bought.
There is a great amount of optimism in the cattle industry as the cash fed cattle market trades around the 165.00 mark, depending on how muddy the cattle are, and the fall months of the CME Feeder Cattle contract are very enticing.
The CME Cattle Complex posted gains again this week and the May Feeder Cattle hit a contract high this week; closing the week at 200.95. Prior to this week, only the Late summer/fall contracts were over the 200.00 mark. Since the first of the year, the May FC contract is 8.10 higher. Flesh condition remains the key to reaching the heights of the feeder cattle market as costs of gain are much higher than what was forecast as the feeding conditions have been so tough this year.
Negotiated fed cattle sale in the Southern Plains sold 1.00 higher at 165.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold 3.00 higher at 265.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 2.04 higher at 289.32, while Select was 0.22 lower at 276.86 for the same period.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 629K for the week, 11K more than last week, and 30K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 56 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 44 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
March 10
This Week Last Week Last Year
3,495 0 5,650
Limited comparable current FOB trades for a market trend, although a higher undertone is noted. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (9.2% Steers, 44.2% Dairy Steers, 2.4% Heifers, 44.2% Dairy Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with a 4-8 cent slide >600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from CA, ID, OR, UT.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
60 Head: 750 lbs, 184.00 Current DEL
125 Head: 925 lbs, 170.00 Current DEL
1700 Head: 850 lbs, 179.78 March FOB
400 Head: 775 lbs, 194.00 May-June DEL
250 Head: 800 lbs, 192.00 May-June DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
60 Head: 775 lbs, 173.00 Current DEL
900 Head: 800 lbs, 173.78 March FOB
