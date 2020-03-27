NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
March 27
RECEIPTS:
This Week: 113,400
Last Week: 85,700
Year Ago: 329,400
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 8.00 to 15.00 higher. Auction prices this week rebounded heartily and recovered most, if not all, the losses incurred last week.
The supply of feeders was light again this week and not near what is considered normal for this time of year.
Some ranchers saw an opportunity to market cattle with higher moves (3 of 4 days being limit up moves) in Cattle Futures from Thursday last week to Tuesday of this week.
The sales that did occur in the Plains states consisted of several loads of cattle that ranchers really wanted to move a week or two earlier, but had not occurred due to the global volatility of financial markets.
Demand for feeders was reportedly good to very good at markets that did have sales and some impressive prices were reported at some locations.
On Tuesday at Kingsville (MO) Livestock Auction, two loads of 778 lb steers sold at 158.35, while a load of 812 lb steers sold at 151.00.
On Wednesday, a load of 656 lb steers at the St Joseph (MO) Stockyards sold at 164.75. The lofty prices brought on optimism to the market coupled with 118.00 to 120.00 fed cattle trade in the Southern Plains, 7.00 to 8.00 higher than the previous week.
Dressed sales in Nebraska were reported at 185.00 to 190.00, 15.00 higher than last week.
Calving season is in full swing now and the Plains states are dealing with muddy conditions after several weather fronts moved through mid to late March.
Slaughter cow prices skyrocketed early this week at auctions nationwide. Demand for boneless lean ground beef continued to move higher as cow plants needed product to move through the marketing chain this week to fill ground beef orders place by retailers.
With most restaurants nationwide either closed or only filling carry-out orders, the grocery stores have had trouble finding enough protein products to fully stock their cases. Consumers are staying in and eating all their meals at home as never before, but the uncertain nature of consumers' spending will remain for a while.
On Monday this week, NASS reported total red meat supplies in freezers were up 3 percent from the previous month and up 5 percent from last year. Total pounds of beef in freezers were up 1 percent from the previous month and up 4 percent from last year.
Cattle Slaughter under FI estimated at 676K for the week, 23K more than last week and 57K more than a year ago. The total for this week included a large Saturday slaughter of 75K, the largest non-holiday Saturday slaughter in the first quarter.
The aggressive slaughter this week is a typical slaughter in the month of June, not March. Boxed-beef prices seem to be getting top heavy and movement of loads are getting back to normal.
From last Friday’s close to this Friday morning’s report, Choice cutout was 1.64 lower at 252.11, while Select was 1.44 higher at 241.61; narrowing the Choice-Select spread to 10.50. Auction volume this week included 65 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 43 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
March 27
Receipts:
This Week Last Week Last Year
0 0 512
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers not established again this week. Sharp declines in the Commodity futures once again this week has limited both buyer and seller interest. Supply consisted of 0 percent over 600 lbs. and 0 percent heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighting points with 2-3 percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights. Current sales are up to 14 days delivery.
