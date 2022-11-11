NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Nov. 7
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
339,500 276,900 349,900
Compared to last week steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 lower in the North and South-Central areas. However, the Southeast was 2.00 to 5.00 higher.
The supply of feeders was moderate with most barns having good numbers across the weight spectrum this week.
The weather is still a transitional mess but a couple of cold snaps the last few weeks has helped some with health issues.
As November has arrived and harvest is done or nearing completion the next few weeks should really tell the story of what cattle numbers are.
Historically the first few weeks of the month are good volume weeks, as most producers will try to finish up this years' marketing prior to the holidays or else wait till the New Year. The overall feeling for most is that early marketing due to the summer drought hasn't left a lot for big sales but time will tell what extent that really is true.
Cattle slaughter rates have been moving along at a pretty good clip these last 6 weeks. The average weekly slaughter over the last 6 consecutive weeks is right at 670K; the largest since April into May of 2010.
Boxed beef cut-out values have continued higher this week on seasonal rally. Retailers still seem to want to add inventory going into the holiday season. Grocery bills continue to climb through the year as winter is coming and higher than normal heating bills will be on the horizon as a cold front is expected to be moving through next weekend.
Cost of grain transportation has been moving upward as well due to the major river arteries having low levels due to the drought of 2022.
St. Louis barge rates were up 22 pct week-over-week to $88.46 per ton on Oct. 25, according to USDA's weekly Grain Transportation Report.
Cash grain prices in the Corn Belt roughly 1.25 per bushel less than the High Plains feeding regions of Kansas and Texas. Some elevators are not accepting any more grain from producers as their storage is full and the lower river levels along the Mississippi, Ohio, Missouri and Illinois rivers.
With the lower moisture season ahead in the Midwest, it could be quite a while before the drafts levels on barges can go back to normal.
Barges in some cases have had to reduce their average load volumes by as much as 50 pct. Every foot of draft lost because of low water reduces a barge load by as much as 75,000 bushels of grain.
Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in the Nebraska sold steady to 1.00 higher at 153.00, while the bulk of dressed sales sold 2.00 higher at 242.00. Live sales in the Southern Plains were reported 2.00 higher at 150.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 0.49 higher at 263.75 while Select was 2.59 lower at 231.90 for the same period.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 667K for the week, 1K less than last week and 25K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 37 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 40 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Nov. 11
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
265 390 896
Compared to last week:
Limited comparable current FOB trades for a market trend. Demand light. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (43.4% Steers, 56.6% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 88%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0% shrink or equivalent, with a 0 cent slide >600 lbs. and 0 cent slide <600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
40 Head: 615 lbs, 173.00 Current DEL
50 Head: 775 lbs, 175.00 Current DEL
11 Head: 909 lbs, 162.00 Current DEL
Steers — Medium and Large 1-2
14 Head: 767 lbs, 162.00 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
30 Head: 585 lbs, 165.00 Current DEL
120 Head: 768 lbs, 168.75 Current DEL
