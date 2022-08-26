NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Aug. 22
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
265,000 285,800 439,900
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 1.00 to 5.00 higher. Demand was good to very good again this week nationwide.
As the cash fed cattle market continues to strengthen, so does the feeder cattle market. Cattle feeders want to get purchase yearlings while they are available, whether they are off grass or out of growing yards, which is resulting in a market that is extremely active.
The negotiated cash fed cattle market in the north is retaining the positive basis over the board, 7.00 this week, which is really helping to fuel the fire that is lit under the feeder cattle market, as this has been a counter seasonal rally. This is the time of year where fed cattle supplies are traditionally the greatest and where the market usually gets very sluggish. The fact that this has not happened this year as caused cattle producers to really get bullish on the future.
The Aug. 1 Cattle on Feed report was released on Friday afternoon with the report being slightly bearish as placements were larger than expected. Cattle on feed was reported at 101 percent, placements at 102 percent and marketings at 96 percent.
Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in the Nebraska sold 0.50 to 2.00 higher at 146.00 to 148.50, while the dressed sales sold 4.00 to 5.00 higher from 234.00.
Live sales in the Southern Plains were reported 1.00 to 2.00 higher at 141.00 to 142.00.
Choice boxed beef closed the week 0.91 higher at 264.28, while Select was 1.65 lower at 237.94 for the same period.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 661K for the week, 14K more than last week and 5K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 49 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 42 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Aug. 26
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
1076 1233 935
Compared to last week: Not enough comparable sales on feeder steers or heifers for a market trend. Trading activity was moderate on moderate demand. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (74.8% Steers, 25.2% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0% shrink or equivalent, with a 0 cent slide >600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from CA, ID, WY.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
625 Head: 830 lbs, 187.00 Current DEL
180 Head: 940 lbs, 168.00 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
121 Head: 800 lbs, 170.00 Current DEL
150 Head: 925 lbs, 155.00 Current DEL
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.