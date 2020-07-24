NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
July 24
RECEIPTS:
This Week: 304,200
Last Week: 570,600
Year Ago: 307,500
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 higher. Sale barns in the Northern Plains are on their summertime schedules and are piecing together larger sales every other week as a bidding competition can occur when those long strings of yearlings coming off summer grass or out of backgrounding yards are met with good to very good demand. Plenty of buyers in the seats this time of year as buyer’s commissions can sometimes be few and far between during the dog days of summer and no one wants to miss out on a possible deal. Those long-time yearlings are always in demand this time of year with many old timers prepared to get them marketed before the Labor Day holiday.
Backgrounded cattle in the Flint Hills of Kansas sold on video auctions earlier this year are in the heart of being delivered with excellent gains being reported on those native grasses alone.
At Burwell (NE) Livestock Auction on Wednesday, a load of 719 lb steers sold at 162.25, while two loads of steers weighing 859 lbs sold at 149.50 and another two loads of 850 lb steers sold at 149.25. In addition, nine loads of steers weighing over 1000 lbs sold for a weighted average of 127.85. Those steers needed to bring plus or minus 1300.00 per head for the producer to have some above his breakeven.
The Northern Video “Summertime Classic” was held this week and some current delivery yearling cattle were certainly in demand. A load of 950 lb steers with all the bells and whistles out of the North Central region sold at 154.00, while several loads of value-added lots in the same region for August delivery weighing from 970 to 990 lbs sold for a weighted average of 151.73.
Feedyards are reporting cost of gains in the mid 70’s right now and corn conditions are reported at 69 percent good to excellent, the same as last week, but 12 percent better than last year. Cold storage report for June was released on Wednesday this week.
Total red meat supplies in freezers were up 1 percent from the previous month but down 12 percent from last year. Total pounds of beef in freezers were up 3 percent from the previous month and up 6 percent from last year.
Frozen pork supplies were down 1 percent from the previous month and down 25 percent from last year. With pork as a competing protein, the August Lean hog contract realized its highest trade price in over a month on Thursday.
For the week, the CME Cattle complex was marginally lower after last week’s sharp gains. The June Livestock slaughter numbers were released on Thursday with June cattle slaughter being 600K larger than May and over 50K more than last year. June Year-to-Date information leaves plenty to be gleaned from it.
Steer and Heifer YTD slaughter is 6 percent below a year ago and near 2 percent behind the previous 3-year average. However, beef cow slaughter is 4 percent more than a year ago and over 17 percent more than the previous 3-year average. One thing most ranchers are considering at this time is how willing is a producer to keep open cows on hand that will take up grazing space for a more productive cow.
YTD all cattle dressed weight, steer dressed weight and heifer dressed weights are record highs for this data set, coming in at 827, 897 and 829 respectively. Estimated slaughter under federal inspection this week was reported at 646K, 4K less than last week, and 6K less than last year.
Cattle on Feed Report released today had On Feed at 100 percent; Placements at 102 percent and Marketings at 101 percent. All cattle and calves in the United States on July 1, 2020 totaled 103 million head, slightly above the 103 million head on July 1, 2019.
All cows and heifers that have calved totaled 41.4 million head, slightly below the 41.6 million head on July 1, 2019. Beef cows, at 32.1 million head, down 1 percent from a year ago. The 2020 calf crop in the United States is expected to be 35.8 million head, down 1 percent from last year.
Auction volume this week included 56 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 39 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
July 24
Receipts: 1,796
Last Week: 7,898
Year Ago: 1,901
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers not well tested for current FOB trades. Demand continues good despite cattle futures trading in the red this week. Supply consisted of 84 percent over 600 lbs and 32 percent heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighing points with 2-3 percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights. Current sales are up to 14 days delivery.
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1
50 Head: 700; 154.50 Current Del Split Load
90 Head: 800; 134.00 Current Del
70 Head: 850; 134.00 Current Del
90 Head: 950; 120.00 Current Del
190 Head: 850; 141.00 Sep Del
325 Head: 975; 129.75 Sep Del
120 Head: 900; 135.00 Oct Del
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2
105 Head: 450; 154.00 Current Del Mexican Origin
180 Head: 550; 141.00 Current Del Mexican Origin
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
20 Head: 625 148.50; Current Del Split Load
166 Head: 725; 135.00 Current Del
70 Head: 875; 122.00 Current Del
210 Head: 925; 114.00 Current Del
110 Head: 750; 137.00 Sep-Oct Del