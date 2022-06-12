NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
June 6
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
150,300 180,100 177,300
Compared to last week, steers and heifers in the North-Central region sold 7.00 to 9.00 higher, in the South-Central region steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 higher with the exception of 500-600 lbs steers at 3.00 lower, and in the Southeast region steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 lower.
Demand was moderate to good as buyers continue to look for value purchases at their local markets. This week's receipts were lighter than a typical week with the holiday Monday affecting nationally major markets with some Tuesday sales being impacted as well.
Wheat harvest has been trying to get a good start in Oklahoma, however, rains every 2-4 days dampen spirits as custom cutters just get rolling good just in time to have another down day or two.
The month of May is typically to month for calf feds to make their way through to the pipeline and move into a final product. The last couple of years have been atypical for May steer weights, as weights have increased dramatically as the feeding dynamic has changed. In the month of May from 2015 through 2019, the steer slaughter weight averaged 862 lbs; 2020 to 2021 averaged 893 lbs; this year the average so far is 892 lbs.
With the increase of feedstuff costs and cattle towards the tail end of their efficiency, feed yards will want to move cattle out of the lots at a faster clip when cost of gains are more than the price received.
The corn market had a significant trajectory downward this week as front month July was 50 cents lower on the week and new crop December was 40 cents lower on the week. December corn had hovered on either side of 8.00 by 20 cents for a month as planting delays were driving the higher prices.
With the advent of high-speed planters with 24 rows at a time moving across the field, farmers made up for lost time when the sun was out. Last Tuesday's planting progress report showed corn and soybeans within 1 percentage point of the previous five-year average and soybean progress.
This week, the Feeder Cattle contracts were supported by the lower grains. The front two FC contracts were 7.000 to 7.550 higher on the week. The August FC contract closed on June 3 at 176.300, 0.025 higher than on May 3 as large swings in trading days this month showed the volatility of the market. The cash fed cattle trade was 2.00 lower this week at 135.00 in the Southern Plains, however, the Nebraska dressed trade was 1.00 to 2.00 lower at 222.00.
Choice boxed beef closed the week 1.84 higher at 267.26, while Select was 3.52 higher at 250.02 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 603K for the week, 41K less than last week and 59K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 55 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 43 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
June 10
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
721 255 805
Compared to last week: Not enough trades last week to test the market, however a higher undertone is noted. Demand good and improved as cattle futures traded higher most all week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (45.4% Steers, 54.6% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with a 4-8 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, OR, UT.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
110 Head: 875 lbs, 147.53 Current FOB
90 Head: 875 lbs, 144.00 Current DEL
120 Head: 950 lbs, 138.00 Current DEL
Steers — Medium and Large 1-2
7 Head: 750 lbs, 142.00 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
124 Head: 775 lbs, 145.53 Current DEL
90 Head: 825 lbs, 140.00 Current DEL
120 Head: 900 lbs, 132.00 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1-2
60 Head: 750 lbs, 134.00 Current Del