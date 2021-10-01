NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Sept. 27
RECEIPTS:
This week Last week Last year
243,100 263,300 267,500
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 lower. Spring born calves suitable for grazing was met with the best demand in the Dakotas, however, those new crop calves are also on the move in the Southern Plains and Midwest are being met with only limited demand.
Farmer feeders have begun their fall harvest, and many don’t have the time necessary to start a set of calves on feed, so demand may be limited until harvest gets closer to being completed.
In addition, this time of year can bring hot days and cool nights and exacerbate health problems on immuno-compromised calves.
Not much movement in grain prices this week on the CME as harvest is in full swing. The CME Cattle Complex was mostly higher on the week with the deferred Feeder Cattle contracts being around 2.50 higher on the week. The deferred Live Cattle contracts were over 1.00 higher for the week.
For the 10th straight month, the Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index (RMI) remained above growth neutral, however, for the fourth straight month, the overall index has dropped. The September reading was listed at 62.5; down from August 65.3, but still above growth neutral of 50.0. One large factor in the data is that the farmland price index soared to a record high. Boxed beef values continue to decline and has found a 4-week low so far.
Choice boxed beef closed the week 11.15 lower at 303.32, while Select was 5.22 lower at 274.53 for the same period. On Friday afternoon, the Choice-Select spread was reported at 28.79, showing that retailers and consumers are demanding Choice quality beef.
On Wednesday, the Cold storage report showed Total red meat supplies in freezers were up 4 percent from the previous month but down 6 percent from last year. Total pounds of beef in freezers were up 4 percent from the previous month but down 8 percent from last year.
On Friday, the Cattle On Feed number quoted for Sept. 1, 2021 at 99 percent of a year ago; Placements at 102 percent and Marketings at 100 percent. Last year, the Placements on that COF report was 109 percent of 2019. The total On Feed number is the second highest Sept. 1 inventory since the series began in 1996. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 641K for the week, 16K less than last week, and 14K less than a year ago.
Auction volume this week included 49 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 42 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Oct. 1
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
353 120 539
Compared to last week: Not enough comparable trades to set a trend. Trading activity was moderate on good demand. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (19.3% Steers, 80.7% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0% shrink or equivalent, with a 0 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, UT.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
68 Head: 900 lbs, 138.00 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
130 Head: 750 lbs, 143.00 Current DEL
20 Head: 825 lbs, 138.00 Current DEL
135 Head: 900 lbs, 134.67 Current DEL