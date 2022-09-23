Compared to last week, steers sold 1.00 to 5.00 lower with the exception of 600-700 lbs steers in the Southeast selling 1.00 higher. Heifers sold uneven; 6.00 lower to 3.00 higher. Demand was moderate to good.
Corn harvests have started in many states. Still many are keeping an eye on the drought outlook seeing lower demand from buyers who run feeder cattle and calves on winter pasture.
Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in the Nebraska sold steady at 143.00, a few dressed purchases traded at 230.00. Not enough dressed purchases for a market trend, the last reported dressed purchase market was on Thursday from 226.00-227.00.
Live sales in the Southern Plains did not have enough for a market trend, last reported market on Thursday at 142.00.
Choice boxed beef closed the week 4.86 lower at 252.40, while Select was 8.08 lower at 226.65 for the same period.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 667K for the week, 63K more than last week and 17K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 46 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 43 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Sept. 23
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
330 4702 120
Compared to last week: Limited comparable FOB trades for a market trend. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (42.4% Steers, 57.6% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0% shrink or equivalent, with a 0 cent slide >600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
70 Head: 790 lbs, 180.00 Current DEL
70 Head: 900 lbs, 163.02 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
70 Head: 680 lbs, 176.00 Current DEL
120 Head: 775 lbs, 170.00 Oct DEL
