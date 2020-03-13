NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
March 13
RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 198,500
Last Week: 254,200
Year Ago: 257,100
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 5.00 to 10.00 lower nationwide. The shear uncertainty in the worldwide marketplace is driving a massive downward trend in the livestock sector. The CME Cattle Complex has taken the brunt of losses in the ag sector, but grains have reported losses as well.
In the last three weeks, the March through October Feeder Cattle contracts have been 27.20 to 29.50 lower. The April CME Live Cattle contract has declined by 19.02; 10.18 of that coming this week when expanded limits were in effect. June and August contracts are more than 22.00 lower in the three-week time period as well.
Some ranchers that have worked diligently to increase profits with genetics that are feed efficient and higher in marbling do like to feed their calf crops and market them in the May to June time frame as “calf-feds.”
Since January 2, 2020 the June Live Cattle has dropped more than 29.00. On a 1300 lb steer, that would be around a $375 per head dip in value in less than a calendar quarter. Early to mid-week fed cattle trade was mostly 3.00 lower at 110.00 live, while dressed sales were 5.00 to 7.00 lower at 175.00.
Later week sales have been trading some live sales at 105.00 to 108.00 and dressed sales at 165.00 to 170.00.
On this afternoon’s National Negotiated Purchases report, a couple loads of dairy-bred cattle were reported at 95.00 live; within 0.57 of the front month April Live Cattle contract close.
Cattle Slaughter under FI estimated at 630K for the week, 17K less than last week and 22K more than a year ago. Demand for meat products used at home have continued to be at the forefront.
The food service and meat packing industries are concerned short term as many events have been cancelled or postponed. The product that has been fabricated for those large events will now be setting in a warehouse or freezer somewhere and will hopefully be consumed later.
On the week, Choice cutout closed 1.46 lower at 206.01, while Select was 4.69 lower at 197.88; widening the Choice-Select spread to 8.13.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
March 13
This Week Last Week Last Year
Receipts: 0 Last Week: 0 Year Ago: 1,950
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers not established this week as uncertainty in the markets is limiting interest from buyers and sellers alike. Supply consisted of 0 percent over 600 lbs. and 0 percent heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighting points with 2-3 percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights. Current sales are up to 14 days delivery.
Feeder Steers: No Test
Feeder Heifers: No Test