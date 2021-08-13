NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Aug. 9
RECEIPTS:
This Week: 437,400
Last Week: 203,600
Year Ago: 499,600
Compared to last week, steer and heifer calves this week mostly under 700 lbs sold uneven as some early week large volume sales in the Southern Plains traded steady to 5.00 lower with auctions throughout the Midwest and Northern Plains selling mostly steady to as much as 5.00 higher.
There were many impressive sales this week with feeder specials going on as yearlings took center stage with many impressive sales over 800 lbs throughout the trade area selling mostly steady to as much as 5.00 higher.
This was a big week as Superior Video held their Video Royal sale in Winnemucca, Nevada, selling near 185,000 head, Winter Livestock in Dodge City held their anniversary feeder special with a two-day sale selling over 13,500 head with mostly heifers on Wednesday and coming back on Saturday with steers.
With major feeder cattle specials in Pratt and Salina, KS; Valentine, Burwell, Ericson, NE and major auctions through South Dakota all had many impressive sales on yearlings.
Superior’s Video Royal sold little over 2000 head of 850 lb steers for Sep/Oct delivery that were value added for a weighted average price of 176.70, near 3000 head of 850-900 steers in Dodge City on Saturday weighing 850-900 lbs averaging 871 lbs sold for a weighted average price 153.45, in Pratt on Thursday sold 1652 head of 900-950 lb steers averaging 921 lbs for a weighted average price of 154.85, Valentine, NE on Thursday sold near 600 head of 850-900 lb steers averaging 881 lbs for a weighted average price of 165.15 and the list goes on and on for these large strings of top quality yearlings coming off grass.
The winter and spring months on the CME cattle futures are crowding the 140.00 level as April Live Cattle closed Friday at 140.45 has cattle feeders wanting to have cattle ready for these time periods.
Feed cost so far has not slowed demand for the feeder market as corn keeps migrating back to and around the 5.50 plus level with December corn closing at 5.56 1/2 on Friday.
Boxed beef jumped mostly 3.00-4.00 higher each day this week as we head into Labor Day. Choice closed 3.68 higher on Friday at 296.26 and Select 3.32 higher closing at 277.09 compared to last Friday’s close with Choice at 278.46 and Select at 259.19.
Daily Livestock Slaughter under Federal Inspection for the week estimated at 641K, 8K less than a week ago, 8K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 60 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 39 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Aug. 13
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
1519 1015 1774
Compared to last week: Limited numbers of comparable trades, however a steady undertone is noted. Demand and seller interest continues good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (51.7% Steers, 48.3% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with a 4-8 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, OR, WA.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
130 Head: 725 lbs, 157.00 Current DEL
35 Head: 775 lbs, 151.00 Current DEL split load
35 Head: 825 lbs, 148.00 Current DEL split load
35 Head: 875 lbs, 146.00 Current DEL split load
305 Head: 915 lbs, 145.21 Current DEL
150 Head: 950 lbs, 144.00 Current DEL
Steers — Medium and Large 1-2
95 Head: 825 lbs, 143.00 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
35 Head: 725 lbs, 143.00 Current DEL split loads
35 Head: 775 lbs, 141.00 Current DEL split loads
14 Head: 800 lbs, 140.00 Current DEL
35 Head: 835 lbs, 140.00 Current DEL split loads
550 Head: 850 lbs, 146.15 Aug-Sep DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1-2
65 Head: 800 lbs, 139.00 Current DEL