NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Aug. 30
RECEIPTS:
This Week Last Week Last Year
291,900 439,900 475,200
Editor’s Note: This report was not updated this week because of the Labor Day holiday. Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 higher, with some calf markets in the Northern Plains being reported 5.00 to 7.00 higher.
Demand was moderate to good for all weights of steers and heifers as the calendar gets ready to move to September. Extreme heat across the Midwest and Plains this week again and in many places, humidity was also a factor.
Most yearling operators like to have their yearlings sold by Labor Day as August is a busy month as the tail end of the calf-feds from the previous year are coming out of the feedyards.
Spring-born bawling calves are in the mix of the feeder supply from the North Plains to the Southeast and currently, willing buyers are there to fill orders.In the upcoming weeks, farmers in the Midwest will not want to take the time to straighten up some bawling calves as large temperature swings will no doubt be on the horizon. Hot days and cool nights will bring on illness and farmers are not too crazy about leaving a half-million dollar combine setting still while treating sick calves.
Buyers will be looking for more calves that have had two round of shots and a preferable 45-60 day weaning period.
The CME Cattle Complex was mostly higher on the week. The only Live Cattle Contract that was lower on the week was the expiring August contract as the contract finally closed below the negotiated cash price on Friday this week. As of Friday afternoon, there were 218 loads tendered for delivery, however, through Monday (8/30), there will have only been 76 of those delivered at a location.
New crop Corn and Soybean futures reclaimed nearly half of their previous week losses. Negotiated live trading of fed cattle in the Southern Plains sold at 123.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold at 202.00 to 208.00. Boxed beef values seem to have found a plateau this week. Choice boxed beef closed the week 0.28 higher at 345.34, while Select was 3.01 lower at 315.52 for the same period.
On Friday afternoon, the Choice-Select spread was reported at 29.82, as retailers and consumers are demanding Choice quality beef.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 651K for the week, 14K less than last week, and 3K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 58 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 43 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Sept. 10
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
3860 1211 112
Compared to last week: Compared to last week: Steer and heifer calves are steady. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (64.6% Steers, 35.4% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 4-12 shrink or equivalent, with a 5-10 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, UT, WA.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
125 Head: 650 lbs, 148.00 Current DEL
385 Head: 872 lbs, 149.55 Current DEL
55 Head: 915 lbs, 135.00 Current DEL
1680 Head: 850 lbs, 153.69 Oct FOB
250 Head: 700 lbs, 154.00 Oct DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
125 Head: 650 lbs, 142.00 Current DEL
30 Head: 825 lbs, 139.00 Current DEL
960 Head: 800 lbs, 149.27 Oct FOB
250 Head: 675 lbs, 146.00 Oct DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1-2
180 Head: 875 lbs, 135.00 Current DEL