NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Aug. 15
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
285,800 413,900 272,700
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 higher in the North and South Central regions, while the Southeast region sold steers and heifers 4.00 to 7.00 higher. Demand ranged from good to very good this week as cattle feeders are feeling very optimistic about the coming months in the fed cattle market.
Grass yearlings are in a lighter supply this year in the North Central region due to last year's drought, which prevented cattle producers from overwintering cattle the way they normally would. Buyers are competing heavily to get these cattle bought while they are available. The market is extremely active for these feeder cattle as the cash fat market is so much better than what was expected for this summer.
Fed cattle this week continues to hold a positive basis over the board in the North which is only adding to the positive vibes that cattle feeders are feeling. The supply of fat cattle in the north is generally the heaviest during the summer months and with the cash market outperforming the futures market so greatly cattle feeders are really going all out for the winter months, where supplies are typically lighter.
Feed costs continue to be high, and efficiency is key during times like this, which adds fuel to the fire that is lit under the yearling market.
Cattle feeders want these grass cattle that are in that light flesh condition to get that quick compensatory gain.
In the South Central region, oppressive heat early week kept some cattle from making it to town and recent rains over some of the driest areas have provided some hope to those that haven't already sold calves earlier than usual, however, slim hope it is.
Overall, this week's offering was typical of a late summer run; in the 140K to 160K range for auction cattle receipts. Calves are showing up in more and more sales as cattle producers in drier areas are taking bawling calves to market, hoping to save the flesh condition on their cow herd moving forward. New owners of those bawling calves seem to be getting along as they are hungry and eager to get to the feed bunk.
Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in the Nebraska sold 4.00 to 5.00 higher at 144.00 to 148.00, while the dressed sales sold 2.00 to 3.00 higher from 229.00-230.00.
Live sales in the Southern Plains were reported 4.00 to 5.00 higher at 140.00.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 1.25 lower at 263.37, while Select was 0.92 higher at 239.59 for the same period.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 647K for the week, 4K less than last week and 11K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 51 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 41 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Aug. 19
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
1233 1863 866
Compared to last week: Not enough comparable trades to test trends. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (32% Steers, 20.3% Dairy Steers, 47.7% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 79%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with a 4-8 cent slide >600 lbs. and 8-12 cent slide <600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, OR.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
85 Head: 780 lbs, 178.00 Current DEL
130 Head: 912 lbs, 169.23 Current DEL
180 Head: 900 lbs, 173.00 Aug-Sep DEL
Dairy Steers — Medium and Large 2-3
250 Head: 400 lbs, 154.00 Current FOB
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
50 Head: 740 lbs, 178.00 Current DEL
230 Head: 832 lbs, 162.91 Current DEL
295 Head: 852 lbs, 164.19 Current DEL
13 Head: 940 lbs, 159.00 Current DEL
