NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Dec. 6
RECEIPTS:
This Week Last Week Last Year
399,000 93,800 373,100
Compared to two weeks ago, steers and heifers sold 4.00 to 8.00 higher. The strong surge in fed cattle prices the past couple weeks fired up the feeder market this first marketing week after Thanksgiving. Demand for calves was reported as good, with demand for true yearlings being good to very good demand.
Cattle feeders are anxious to get cattle bought, especially yearlings that will finish during the spring months of next year. The supply of feeders was heavy as is typical for the weeks between the holidays.
Thus far weather has not been a huge transportation concern as there has been little moisture in any form over the last few weeks in major feeder cattle reporting areas.
Unseasonable warm temperatures this year so far with some areas in the Southern Plains recording record highs for this time of year.
The calf market continues to be good as wheat in the Plains has had ample opportunity to grow this year.
In the most recent Rural Mainstreet Index report; for the 12th straight month, the Index remained above growth neutral, according to the monthly survey of bank CEOs in rural areas of a 10-state region dependent on agriculture and/or energy. The region’s overall reading for November rose to 67.7 from October’s 66.1, with 50.0 being neutral. The report cites solid grain prices, low interest rates and growing exports as contributing factors for the rise in the Index.
Consumers are becoming more price-conscious at the meat case, considering that middle meat prices are higher than normal. Demand is waning for those more expensive cuts as those consumers are becoming more concerned about their finances moving into the holiday season.
Negotiated live trading of fed cattle in the Southern Plains sold 2.00 higher from the previous week at 142.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold 3.00 higher at 220.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 5.65 lower at 274.36, while Select was 5.19 lower at 258.64 for the same period.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 676K for the week, 110K more than last week, and 7K more than a year ago. If realized, this week’s cattle harvest will be only the fifth time in 2020 and 2021 it will be over 670K. Auction volume this week included 44 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 40 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Dec. 10
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
1450 730 1010
Compared to last week: No comparable FOB sales for a comparison of trends. Demand very good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (8.6% Steers, 82.8% Dairy Steers, 8.6% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 17%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0% shrink or equivalent, with a 0 cent slide >600 lbs. and 0 cent slide <600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, OR.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
50 Head: 650 lbs, 159.00 Current DEL
75 Head: 760 lbs, 149.20 Current DEL
Dairy Steers — Medium and Large 2-3
600 Head: 325 lbs, 170.00 Feb DEL
600 Head: 325 lbs, 175.00 Mar DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
45 Head: 675 lbs, 142.00 Current DEL
30 Head: 775 lbs, 142.00 Current DEL
50 Head: 930 lbs, 142.00 Current DEL