NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Sept. 18
RECEIPTS:
This Week: 287,700
Last Week: 212,000
Year Ago: 268,700
Compared to last week, coming back after last week’s Labor Day Holiday many markets this week are compared to two weeks ago, especially some of the large volume Monday sales and early week sales. Order buyers this week flexed their muscles pursing the long green grass yearlings over 750 lbs, mostly 850-1000 lbs selling steady to 5.00 higher with instances 8.00 higher.
Calves are split into two groups, the long-time weaned calves with vaccination programs selling mostly steady to firm with some sales up to 5.00 higher. The other side of the coin is the unweaned fleshy bawlers in many cases where reported trading 3.00-8.00 lower or reported with a sharply lower undertone. Discounts on these unweaned calves will more than likely increase as we head into fall or until we get a good hard freeze.
We are entering the time of year when buyers are in search of calves that spend more time eating and staying healthy than bawling.
The best demand remains on the yearlings off grass with good weighing conditions in the Northern Plains and upper Midwest as these cattle will have good compensatory gains once they hit the feed trough.
Silage harvest is coming to a close and early corn harvest has started as cattle feeders want yearlings to feed while they are available.
Torrington Wyoming Livestock Auction on Wednesday reported 413 hd of steers averaging 856 lbs sold with a weighted average price of 149.68.
Hub City Livestock in Aberdeen, SD, on Wednesday sold 690 hd of steers averaging 882 lbs with a weighted average price of 145.74 and 330 hd averaging 971 lbs sold with a weighted average price of 138.12.
OKC-West Livestock in EL Reno on Wednesday sold 596 hd of steers averaging 869 lbs with a weighted average price of 138.09.
Winter Livestock in Pratt, KS, on Thursday sold 61 hd of value added yearling steers weighing 912 lbs at 146.50.
CME Live Cattle futures are trading higher this week and above cash trade with October and December contact closing Friday at 107.35 and 111.85. Southern Plains have traded cattle mostly at 103.00-103.50, 1.00-2.00 higher. Nebraska had dressed sales on Thursday 2.00-3.00 higher at 163.00 and few live sales at 103.00-103.50; few sales in the Western Cornbelt 2.00-4.00 higher at 104.00-105.00.
Boxed-beef prices continue to slide lower as post-holiday beef buying is soft as we go into seasonal decline and with the food service business being slow. Steer carcass weights continue to rise at 918 lbs up 2 lbs from last week and 25 lbs higher than year ago. Choice boxed-beef on Friday closed .59 cents higher at 215.64 with Select .55 cents higher at 203.94 compared to last Friday’s close with Choice at 219.89 and Select at 207.10.
Corn crop ratings this week showed corn at 60 percent good to excellent, 61 percent last week and 55 percent last year. Corn and soybeans have found good support from export sales especially soybeans which have advanced on a sharp rally seeing their highest prices in over 2 years advancing well over the 10.00 mark.
Export sales have been very active for soybeans with China being aggressive buyers helps keep the bulls in the market.
Auction volume this week included 56 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 42 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Sept. 18
Receipts:
Receipts: 1033
Last Week: 112
Year Ago: 4,069
Compared to last week: Feeder steers not established. Feeder heifers steady in a very light test. Demand moderate. Supply consisted of 100 percent over 600 lbs and 42 percent heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighing points with 2-3 percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights.
Current sales are up to 14 days delivery.
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1
420 Head: 821 lbs, 139.12 Current Del
109 Head: 850 lbs, 136.61 Current Del
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2
70 Head: 730 lbs, 130.00 Current Del
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
50 Head: 700 lbs, 140.00 Current Del
265 Head: 773 lbs, 134.55 Current Del
20 Head: 850 lbs, 130.00 Current Del
48 Head: 925 lbs, 124.00 Current Del
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2
51 Head: 607 lbs, 131.00 Current Del