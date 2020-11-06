NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Nov. 6
RECEIPTS:
This Week: 268,500
Last Week: 200,700
Year Ago: 433,900
Compared to last week, steer and heifer calves sold 3.00 to 7.00 higher, with the biggest advance on the lighter weight calves. Yearling steers and heifers sold 2.00 to 5.00 higher as demand was good throughout the country this week.
Buyers were very willing to bid up on calves this week in most areas nationwide after last week’s lackluster volume.
The fall marketing season is progressing as reputation calves were in demand in the Northern Plains this week and marketing plans of cow-calf producers got back on track after some bad weather rolled through a couple of weeks ago.
Many Northern Plains farmer-feeders have been fortunate enough to complete their corn harvest and are now taking the time to procure calves for winter feeding. Heavily hit drought areas in Nebraska and the Dakotas will no doubt show a lighter weight bawling calf coming off the cow, but those reputable calves will have some compensatory gain for the new owner provided that the health program is in order.
Large piles of feed in areas this year have feeders hoping to rein in cost of gains, but December corn is more than 4.00 this week, near 0.85 more than the most recent contract low in early August.
Closeouts in feedyards have been a concern as cattle feeders have struggled to keep their marketings current this year.
The Southern Plains seem to be the most current at the present time as the percent Choice in the area has moved lower on the latest reported data.
Dressed steer carcass weights have broken the record with 931 lbs being reported for week ending Oct. 24, 2020. Cattle processors have continued to try and make inroads into the backlog of cattle from the spring and early summer.
Currently, Year-to-Date Cattle slaughter is around 3.7 percent behind a year ago, however, beef production is only 1.1 percent behind a year ago due to the increase in slaughter weights.
For perspective, at the end of May, YTD FI cattle slaughter was 6.1 percent behind the previous year while FI beef production was 3.8 percent behind a year ago.
Hog slaughter facilities made up more progress than the beef cattle plants did in the same time period. Current YTD FI hog slaughter is 0.6 percent more than a year ago while the end of May YTD was 0.7 behind a year ago.
Negotiated cash cattle trading this week was reported 1.00 higher at 107.00 in the Southern Plains, while dressed sales in Nebraska was reported 4.00 to 9.00 higher at 167.00. This afternoon’s Choice boxed beef was reported at 214.32, 6.22 higher than last Friday’s close.
Select cutout was reported at 198.49, 7.25 higher than last Friday’s close. Estimated cattle slaughter under federal inspection this week was reported at a 647K, 9K more than last week, and 10K less than last year.
Auction volume this week included 34 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 39 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Nov. 6
Receipts
This Week Last Week Last Year
385 467 1870
Compared to last week: Numbers very light this week and not enough trades to test trends. Slaughter cattle trade moved higher but trade has been somewhat limited. Feeder demand in the auction was also good and improved. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (79.2% Steers, 20.8% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with a 4-8 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
80 Head: 600 lbs, 138.00 Current DEL
100 Head: 875 lbs, 132.00 Current DEL
125 Head: 900 lbs, 129.00 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
80 Head: 600 lbs, 128.00 Current DEL