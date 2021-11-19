NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Nov. 15
RECEIPTS:
This Week Last Week Last Year
339,100 349,900 390,800
Compared to last week, steer and heifer calves traded mostly steady to 5.00 higher with instances 7.00-10.00 higher on calves. There were places in South Dakota where very heavy supplies of calves dominating the market traded lower as trucking has also been an issue.
Yearlings sold with very good demand as they are in short supply selling mostly firm to 5.00 higher. There were a lot of top sales this week as in Bassett, NE where they sold near 250 head of 450-500 lb steers averaging 476 lbs for a weighted average price of 212.98 and 81 head of fancy 568 lb steers for 195.00 along with 285 head of 850-900 lb steers averaging 868 lbs for a weighted average price of 170.91.
In Ogallala, NE on Thursday sold near 250 head of fancy 400-450 lb steers averaging 424 lbs at a weighted average price of 232.07 and a little over 400 head of steers averaging 511 lbs at a weighted average price of 197.33.
In Fort Pierre, SD on Friday sold near 1200 head of 600-650 lb steers averaging 620 lbs for a weighted average price of 171.96. Overall very good demand this week for and extremely large offering of calves as we work through mid-November as all attention is squarely on the calves coming to market.
Grains were back in the news this week with corn prices and basis moving higher. The WASDE Report was released Tuesday with NASS increasing corn yield .5 bu/acre to 177 bpa, but also the report increased ethanol projections 50 million bushels as expected which rallied the corn market in response.
December corn closed Friday 7 3/4 cents higher at 5.77 per/bu and March corn closing 7 cents higher at 5.85 per/bu. NASS lowered soybean projected yields by 3 bu/acre to 51.2 bpa giving the soybean market a nice surprise.
Boxed-beef prices this week were mixed as we enter the time of year were white meat and ham takes center stage. Choice boxed-beef on Friday closed .84 cents lower at 284.30 with Select closing 2.24 higher at 269.53 narrowing the spread to 14.77 this compared to last Friday’s close with choice at 289.54 and Select at 267.52.
Fed Cattle trade this week was mostly 1.00-2.00 higher from 131.00-132.00 in both the Southern and Northern Plains.
Auction volume this week included 38 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 42 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Nov. 19
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
1968 896 2425
Compared to last week: Not enough trades for a market trend. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (60.7% Steers, 39.3% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 81%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with a 4-8 cent slide >600 lbs. and 8-12 cent slide <600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, OR, UT.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
50 Head: 660 lbs, 152.18 Current FOB
150 Head: 725 lbs, 148.61 Current FOB
160 Head: 850 lbs, 146.11 Current FOB
100 Head: 675 lbs, 156.00 Current DEL
120 Head: 725 lbs, 156.00 Current DEL
68 Head: 813 lbs, 148.88 Current DEL
240 Head: 900 lbs, 148.00 Current DEL
265 Head: 775 lbs, 156.00 Dec DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
50 Head: 610 lbs, 142.18 Current FOB
150 Head: 660 lbs, 140.61 Current FOB
240 Head: 812 lbs, 142.63 Current FOB
80 Head: 850 lbs, 141.62 Current FOB
70 Head: 635 lbs, 147.00 Current DEL
90 Head: 650 lbs, 148.00 Current DEL
44 Head: 725 lbs, 146.00 Current DEL
91 Head: 773 lbs, 145.23 Current DEL