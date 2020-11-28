NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Nov. 27
RECEIPTS:
This Week: 149,200
Last Week: 377,100
Year Ago: 84,600
Steers and heifers were lightly tested on a national basis this week due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday week and reduced receipts.
Areas of the Northern Plains did receive some moisture this week and is a welcome sight to the parched fields that ranchers have been looking at this summer and fall.
The CME Cattle Complex was stronger this week as the Live Cattle contracts were around 3.00 higher on the week and the front three Feeder Cattle contracts were 4.15 to 5.22 higher when compared to last Friday’s close.
Last year Thanksgiving week, the Cattle Complex had a run-up as well as fed cattle plants needed to procure stock for a full harvest week.
This year’s December Live Cattle contract closed Friday, Nov. 27, at 111.25, 9.05 lower than last year, while the February contract is 11.375 lower than last year.
The January Feeder Cattle contract is 2.20 lower and the March is 4.02 lower than the previous year.
The rancher is no doubt receiving less income for the same steer or heifer they are feeding this year. With the advance of feedstuffs through harvest this year (typically feedstuffs get cheaper), this increases cost of gains. Profits will no doubt be slimmer with those two pieces of the puzzle.
In addition, current Choice boxed beef prices are near 11.00 higher than a year ago; leading one to believe that packer margins are much more than they were a year ago. Negotiated cash cattle trading this week was reported 1.00 higher at 111.00 in the Southern Plains, while dressed sales in Nebraska were reported 2.00 higher at 174.00. This afternoon’s Choice boxed beef was reported at 242.85, 4.50 higher than last Friday’s close.
Select cutout was reported at 220.68, 5.70 higher than last Friday’s close.
Estimated cattle slaughter under federal inspection this week was reported at a 564K, 101K less than last week, and 9K more than last year. Auction volume this week included 42 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 42 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Nov. 27
Receipts
This Week: 1378
Last Week: 925
Last Year: 0
Compared to last week: Not enough FOB Trades for a trend, all cattle were reported as DEL. Demand good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (37.3% Steers, 42.1% Dairy Steers, 20.6% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 55%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with a 4-8 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, OR, UT. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, OR, UT.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
105 Head: 628 lbs, 145.76 Current DEL
231 Head: 679 lbs, 141.86 Current DEL
118 Head: 711 lbs, 140.37 Current DEL
60 Head: 850 lbs, 130.00 Current DEL
Steers — Medium and Large 1-2
70 Head: 625 lbs, 141.50 Current DEL
85 Head: 675 lbs, 135.50 Current DEL
Dairy Steers — Large 3
580 Head: 325 lbs, 147.54 Apr DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
30 Head: 540 lbs, 138.00 Current DEL
20 Head: 625 lbs, 132.75 Current DEL
65 Head: 685 lbs, 132.00 Current DEL
40 Head: 700 lbs, 134.00 Current DEL
120 Head: 850 lbs, 124.00 Current DEL
9 Head: 950 lbs, 118.00 Current DEL