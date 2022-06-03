NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
May 23
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
123,400 196,200 227,200
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 lower.
Demand was moderate to good as buyers were still wanting feeders, they just want to purchase them at lower prices. As the calendar moved to spring this year, there have been large weekly price swings; with more weeks decreasing in value than those increasing.
Another bearish week with the CME Cattle Complex in the red; feeders down 3.50 to 4.50 and live cattle down 0.50 to 0.80 on the June and August contracts. The cow herd is in contraction mode, so fundamentally feeders should be moving higher.
However, drought and availability of feedstuffs continue to push cattle into feedyards; and some of those are cows. With the drought in the Western half of the country, some ranchers are trying to hold their most proven genetics together. Some ranchers have multi-generations of genetics selected for performance whether it be feed efficiency, meat quality or weaning weight (there are way too many to list here). They do not want to abandon all the hard work they have put in over the years.
With fertilizer and fuel at record highs, ranchers traveling the 40 miles or more round trip to check cows doesn’t occur every day now. Cows may only get checked once per week, if that, with 5.00 diesel fuel commonplace throughout the country.
Some cowboys that typically keep back replacement heifers are now having to sell them just to keep up the inflated bills they’ve incurred this year.
The Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index (RMI) fell from April’s healthy reading and remained above growth neutral for the 18th straight month, according to the monthly survey of bank CEOs in rural areas of a 10-state region dependent on agriculture or energy. Overall, the region’s overall reading for May declined to 57.7, its lowest level since February 2021 and down from April’s 62.0. The index ranges between 0 and 100 with a reading of 50.0 representing growth neutral.
The growth in the Rural Mainstreet economy is slowing in recent months, following the national trend.
Cattle on Feed Report was released Friday afternoon with On Feed at 102 percent; Placements at 99 percent with the average analyst guess at 95.7 percent. Marketings were 98 percent.
The May 1 On Feed number is the largest since the series started in 1996 and the fourth month in a row with the largest on feed for the data series. The cash fed cattle trade was 2.00 lower this week at 138.00 in the Southern Plains, however, the Nebraska dressed trade was 4.00 lower at 226.00.
Choice boxed beef closed the week 3.22 higher at 262.17, while Select was 0.88 lower at 243.02 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 680K for the week, 23K more than last week and 8K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 51 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 45 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
June 3
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
255 265 1700
Compared to last week: Not enough Current FOB trades this week for a trend. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (37.1% Steers, 62.9% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with a 4-8 cent slide >600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
120 Head: 925 lbs, 136.00 Current DEL
65 Head: 875 lbs, 136.00 June DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
70 Head: 825 lbs, 131.00 June DEL