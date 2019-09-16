NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Sept. 13
RECEIPTS:
This Week: 371,900
Last Week: 179,600
Year Ago: 289,600
Compared to last week: Steers and heifers sold mostly 2.00-6.00 lower, with calves as much as 10.00 lower. Many markets were compared to two weeks ago coming back from last week’s Labor Day Holiday.
Continued good demand remains for calves and yearlings. We are entering the time of year where every week we are starting to see more calves coming to market.
With winter wheat grazing around the corner demand remains good for feeders. Fall planting and harvest are quickly approaching, with wheat planters rolling in the South and corn choppers and combines starting to make their way out of the machine sheds in the North.
Thursday’s USDA crop report was released with corn production forecast at 13.8 billion bushels down 1 percent from August and 4 percent lower from last year. Corn acres for harvest are forecast at 82.0 million acres, unchanged from August and up less than 1 percent from last year.
Corn yields are expected to average 168.2 bpa, down 1.3 bushels from August forecast and down 8.2 bushels from 2018.
U.S. Soybean production is forecast at 3.63 billion bushels, down 1 percent from August and down 20 percent from last year. Soybean yields are expected to average a record high 47.9 bpa, down .6 bushels from August and down 3.7 bushels from last year. Soybean acres for harvest are forecasted at 75.9 million acers, unchanged from August and down 14 percent from 2018.
CME feeder cattle futures responded with triple-digit gains at mid-week to finish the week with October contracts 5.00 higher for the week. Corn futures mover sharply higher on Thursday in response to the USDA crop report.
Fed cattle trade was slow to get started this week. As of this writing, Southern Plains live cash traded at 99.00-100.00, limited trading in Nebraska and Western Cornbelt at 99.00-102.00 live, dressed at 159.00-162.00.
CME cattle futures were active mid-week and moved higher on the heels of U.S. trade talks, only to stabilize late week. Slaughter levels were slightly lighter for a non-holiday week at 629,000 head.
Looking at the post Labor Day retail landscape usually undergoes a transition from summer to cooler weather.
While heat still lingers in many parts of the country beef items continues to hold onto their spot in the meat case and retail ads. Choice boxed-beef on finished the week lower with Friday closing at 220.88 and Select at 198.60 compared to last Friday’s close. Auction volume included 54 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 40 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Sept. 13
Receipts: 1,754 Last Week: 1,082 Year Ago: 146
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers had limited comparable sales but a unevenly steady undertone noted. Supply consisted of 100 percent over 600 lbs. and 19 percent heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighting points with 2-3 percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights. Current sales are up to 14 days delivery.
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1
170 Head: 812 lbs, 138.81 Current Del
370 Head: 875 lbs, 135.00 Current Del
400 Head: 900 lbs, 133.00 Current Del
300 Head: 900 lbs, 133.00 Current Del
190 Head; 770 lbs, 134.00 Oct Del
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
59 Head: 740 lbs, 134.00 Current Del
180 Head: 825 lbs, 127.00 Current Del
85 Head: 685 lbs, 134.00 Oct Del