NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Nov. 8
RECEIPTS:
This Week Last Week Last Year
349,900 298,900 268,500
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 2.00 lower to 1.00 higher. Demand was moderate to good, with yearlings having the best demand again. This time of year is always a struggle to hold calf prices up as there are so many of them in the market place.
Those calves will continue to “compete” against one another throughout their lifetime. They compete for the best price now as a calf, then as a yearling coming off wheat or out of a backgrounding yard and again as a fed animal when they go to a processor, which for spring born calves is typically June to August timeframe.
Either elongating or shortening the “shelf-life” or marketing opportunity for a set of calves coming off the cow can mean the difference between breakeven and profit for the original owner.
Freezing temperatures in the mid-section of the country this week hopefully will help with the health on a lot of cattle; however, temps around 70 degrees could bring an onset of a few snotty noses at the feed bunks.
Yearlings were in demand at Hub City Livestock in Aberdeen, SD, on Wednesday with three loads averaging 951 lbs selling at 164.20. In addition, two loads of 885 lb steers there sold at 165.50.
A load of 707 lb steers sold on Thursday at New Cambria (MO) Livestock Market at 177.50. After eight weeks of 124.00 negotiated fed cattle trade in the South Plains, last weeks’ 126.00 trade was encouraging.
This week, 130.00 live trading was greatly needed for the cattle feeder as cost of gains were increased dramatically year on year due to corn and protein costs.
Negotiated cash fed cattle sales in the Southern Plains were 4.00 higher at 130.00 and Nebraska dressed sales were 4.00 higher at 204.00.
Beef prices continues to find support as Choice boxed beef closed the week 3.82 higher at 289.54, while Select was 4.15 higher at 267.52 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 650K for the week, 18K less than last week, and 2K less than a year ago.
Auction volume this week included 36 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 40 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Nov. 12
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
896 4002 802
Compared to last week: Not enough trades for a market trend. Several smaller drafts traded this week. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (60.7% Steers, 39.3% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 81%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with a 4-8 cent slide > 600 lbs. and 8-12 cent slide < 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, MT, OR, UT.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
65 Head: 615 lbs, 160.00 Current DEL
62 Head: 732 lbs, 154.39 Current DEL
60 Head: 625 lbs, 156.00 Current DEL
220 Head: 640 lbs, 160.00 Dec DEL
Steers — Medium and Large 1
30 Head: 725 lbs, 152.00 Current DEL
50 Head: 825 lbs, 148.00 Current DEL
12 Head: 825 lbs, 149.00 Current DEL
45 Head: 700 lbs, 155.00 Dec DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
65 Head: 567 lbs, 148.00 Current DEL
12 Head: 600 lbs, 145.00 Current DEL
30 Head: 650 lbs, 148.00 Current DEL
25 Head: 740 lbs, 146.00 Current DEL
100 Head: 590 lbs, 148.00 Dec DEL
75 Head: 600 lbs, 150.00 Dec DEL
25 Head: 650 lbs, 145.00 Dec DEL split loads
20 Head: 850 lbs, 138.00 Current DEL split loads