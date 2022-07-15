NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
July 11
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
168,700 209,900 366,700
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold mostly 3.00 to 7.00 higher, with some sales 5.00-10.00 higher compared to two weeks ago on this past week’s holiday shortened week.
Several of the major markets on Monday’s 4th of July took the day off as did the Oklahoma National Stockyards, Joplin Regional Stockyards, Callaway Livestock and Sioux Falls all took the holiday off. Several auctions did hold special yearling sales with some late fireworks getting started at the Green City Livestock Auction in Green City, MO on Wednesday with over 200 head of 650-700 lb steers averaging 686 lbs sold for a weighted average price of 203.53 and over 400 head of 600-650 lb heifers averaging 623 lbs sold for a weighted average price of 183.16.
But the “ooohs and ahhhs” were in Valentine, NE on Thursday with over 500 head of 750-800 lb steers averaging 769 lbs sold for a weighted average price of 206.02, 371 head weighing 850-900 lbs averaging 859 lbs sold for a weighted average price of 190.50 and 441 head weighing 900-950 lbs averaging 921 lbs sold for a weighted average price of 186.25.
Cash feeder markets this past week remain very strong especially on heavy yearlings and calves as there seems to be lots of optimism riding among cattle feeders for the 4th quarter of this year. Friday also saw September corn close 24 1/4 higher with December corn closing 27 1/4 cents higher at 6.23 1/2 as the corn trade continued to rebound and build on midweeks turn around as a drier forecast for many areas as we enter the pollination season.
Rains did fall and work throughout much of the Corn Belt, but higher temperatures and drier weather is expected into the middle of July. Crop condition ratings for corn declined by 3 points to 64 percent rated good to excellent which is where we were a year ago.
Soybeans dropped 2 points to 63 percent rated good to excellent. Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in the Northern Plains continues to remain in the forefront of the market with bulk of the trade from 144.00-149.00 with a few sales at 150.00 with dressed sales 2.00 lower at 232.00. In the Southern Plains fed cattle traded mostly steady to 1.00 lower at 137.00.
Boxed Beef prices have held their own this past week as we enter the dog days of summer, partly due to the smaller slaughter due to the 4th of July and retailers purchasing their mid-summer needs as for the most part demand remains good for beef items. Choice boxed beef on Friday closed .18 cents lower at 267.89 with Select .73 cents lower at 241.85.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under Federal Inspection was estimated at 593K for the week, 43K less than last week, and 12K more than a year ago.
Auction volume this week included 93 pct over 600 lbs and 35 pct heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
July 15
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
1131 422 3292
Compared to last week: Not enough like trades to set a trend. Demand was good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (42.9% Steers, 57.1% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0% shrink or equivalent, with a 0 cent slide >600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, OR, UT.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
170 Head: 850 lbs, 158.53 Current FOB
315 Head: 950 lbs, 169.66 Current FOB
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
116 Head: 825 lbs, 150.53 Current FOB
350 Head: 900 lbs, 164.66 Current FOB Fancy
60 Head: 800 lbs, 142.00 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1-2
120 Head: 900 lbs, 135.00 Current Del