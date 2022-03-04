NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Feb. 28
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
253,500 332,300 300,200
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 1.00 to 3.00 lower. Receipts were curtailed this week with fewer feeder cattle in the auctions as the extremely cold weather caused many cancellations in the North Plains.
Some cattle auctions closed again this week as Winter Storm Oaklee brought ice across areas of the Southern Plains and trekked up through the Northeast bringing several inches of snow along with it.
Cattle that have had health programs and were weaned saw the best demand as fleshy calves were met with only moderate demand.
Order buyers were pulled back by feedlot operators this week as a roller coaster in the futures markets left them in limbo mid to late week.
After a big runup in corn and soybean futures, a huge selloff on Friday tempered bullishness short term. In the last month, new crop corn was up over 35 cents until Friday arrived with a 25-cent lower trend.
New crop soybeans had been 1.00 higher for the month, only to be met with a 36-cent lower trend on Friday. The most interesting thing was that the nearby soybean contract had been over 2.00 higher for the month and farmers were sure glad to have that on farm storage available to them and take advantage of the current market prices.
Cattle futures were pressured on grain prices and world uncertainty on Thursday as the Cattle Complex suffered large losses. For the week, the deferred April Live Cattle contract was a stone’s throw away from a 4.00 loss. The March and April Feeder Cattle contracts were 5.40 and 6.10 lower on the week, leaving many cash traders wondering when fundamentals will come back into play.
Calving season is in full swing in the country as ranchers battle brutally cold temps this week.
Negotiated live trading of fed cattle in the Southern Plains sold steady to 1.00 lower from the previous week at 141.00 to 142.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold 1.00 higher at 227.00.
Boxed beef cutouts continue to decline throughout the month of February. Choice was 27.17 lower and Select has decreased 24.81 since Feb. 1. On Friday, Choice closed at 258.27 and Select closed at 255.41, a 7.58 and 7.22 decrease, respectively.
Friday’s cattle on feed report showed cattle on feed at 12.2 million head, 1 percent above last year and is the highest Feb. 1 inventory since the series began; placements came in at 2 million head, 1 percent less than a year ago. Marketings totaled 1.77 million head, 3 percent less than a year ago.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 647K for the week, 13K less than last week, and 18K less than a year ago. The actual Cattle Slaughter for week ending Feb.12, 2022 totaled almost 671K, the 7th largest cattle slaughter in the last 10 years.
Auction volume this week included 54 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 43 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
March 4
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
138 3438 4793
Compared to last week: Not enough feeder steers or heifers to test the market. Demand light to moderate as cattle futures continue to trade sharply lower. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (52.9% Steers, 47.1% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with a 4-8 cent slide >600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID.
Steers — Medium and Large 1-2
73 Head: 654 lbs, 158.00 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1-2
65 Head: 690 lbs, 143.00 Current DEL