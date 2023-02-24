NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Feb. 13
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
313,600 228,400 341,300
Compared to last week, steers and heifers in the Southeast sold 5.00 to 9.00 higher while the other areas were steady to 3.00 higher.
The weather cooperated more this week with over 100K more auction cattle reported this week than last, and transportation of livestock was not an issue.
Demand was reported as good to very good with the thin, green kind wanted by buyers bringing higher prices.
Order buyers were out in full force currently trying to make sure they have enough cattle to fill pastures when grass arrives.
The big jump in the market since the start of the year has producers leaving barns with bigger checks than expected and much talk of how high will prices be this fall when the spring born calves come off the cows.
There is no way to have that crystal ball and know that right now, however the market still has a way to go to get to 2014 levels. Even if those levels are reached the situation currently is much different as corn, fuel and other input prices are generally twice as high as when the cattle market reached those record levels; so profits sure won’t be the same.
Negotiated fed cattle sale in the Southern Plains sold 2.00 higher at 160.00 to 161.00. Dressed sales in Nebraska sold 4.00 higher at 254.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 4.92 higher at 269.66, while Select was 2.68 higher at 254.29 for the same period.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 630K for the week, 11K less than last week, and 41K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 57 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 43 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Feb. 24
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
273 350 3438
Compared to last week: No comparison on feeders due to lack of comparable trades. Trade active, demand good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (54.2% Steers, 45.8% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with a 4-8 cent slide >600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, OR, UT.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
80 Head: 720 lbs, 184.75 Current DEL
68 Head: 900 lbs, 167.00 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
65 Head: 725 lbs, 172.00 Current DEL
60 Head: 816 lbs, 172.00 Current DEL
