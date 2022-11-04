NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Oct. 31
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
276,900 299,600 298,900
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 1.00 to 5.00 higher. Demand continues to be best on leftover yearlings if there are any. The calf demand is driven by weaning status and preconditioning shots. The longer weaned, the better the next person will want them. Some of the larger strings of calves that will be available this fall are in town at the auctions and farmer feeders have their harvest about wrapped up and have now turned their attention to getting calves bought.
The weather remains mild and dry; however, the dusty yard conditions can be detrimental to a freshly weaned calf as they travel around the pen bawling for momma and stirring up dust and putting stress on their respiratory system.
The market is most active on yearlings, as fewer yearlings are left yet to sell, and cattle feeders greatly prefer to feed a yearling who will go right to the bunk and eat compared to a calf that will stand around and bawl.
The CME Cattle Complex was mixed this week as the weekly trend for the front six months of Feeder and Live Cattle contracts were from 1.00 lower to 1.00 higher and is a tight weekly trend. The weekly fed cattle trade is helping put a producer in the right frame of mind to take on some calves as the market has gained 7.00 over the last 7 weeks in the Southern Plains.
Very few tenders occurred this delivery month as the basis was never really in the danger zone of seeing many as futures were just barely over the cash prices and not too conducive monetarily to try the delivery process.
Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in Nebraska sold mostly 1.00 to 2.00 higher at 152.00-153.00, while the dressed sales sold 4.00 higher at 240.00. Live sales in the Southern Plains were reported 2.00 higher at 150.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 9.55 higher at 263.26, while Select was 10.13 higher at 234.49 for the same period.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 668K for the week, 5K less than last week and the same as a year ago.
Auction volume this week included 38 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 41 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Nov. 4
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
390 627 4002
Compared to last week: No enough comparable FOB trades for a market trend. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (27.9% Steers, 72.1% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0% shrink or equivalent, with a 0 cent slide >600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, OR, UT
Steers — Medium and Large 1
27 Head: 650 lbs, 171.00 Current DEL
12 Head: 825 lbs, 167.00 Current DEL
30 Head: 875 lbs, 158.00 Current DEL
40 Head: 900 lbs, 163.00 Nov DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
39 Head: 600 lbs, 166.00 Current DEL
72 Head: 814 lbs, 159.08 Current DEL
150 Head: 925 lbs, 159.00 Current DEL
20 Head: 850 lbs, 160.00 Nov DEL
