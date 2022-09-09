Compared to last week, steers and heifers in the North Central and South Central Regions sold steady to 4.00 higher. In the Southeast Region steers and heifers sold steady to 5.00 lower with the exception of 400 lbs steers selling 2.00 higher. Demand was good this week nationwide.
With some improvement on the U.S. Drought Monitor over the week, several areas did receive some moisture and drought conditions have improved. The early marketing of calves continues for most areas of the U.S. Additionally, the reduction and liquidation of the herds has continued with mature cow year to date harvest increasing 10 percent over the last two years.
September Corn was 0.4275 higher for the week with Friday’s close at 6.6875.
Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in the Nebraska sold 0.50 to 1.00 lower at 145.00 to 148.00, while the dressed sales sold 1.00 to 2.00 lower from 232.00 to 233.00.
Live sales in the Southern Plains were reported 1.00 higher at 142.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 1.52 lower at 262.76, while Select was 0.82 higher at 238.76 for the same period.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 678K for the week, 17K more than last week and 25K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 52 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 44 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Sept. 9
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
1005 4258 3860
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers steady. demand was good Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (41.1% Steers, 58.9% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0-2% shrink or equivalent, with a 0-8 cent slide >600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from CA, ID, NV, WY.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
65 Head: 825 lbs, 183.00 Current DEL
120 Head: 900 lbs, 165.00 Current DEL
63 Head: 800 lbs, 179.00 Sep DEL
180 Head: 800 lbs, 178.00 Oct DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
17 Head: 750 lbs, 173.00 Current DEL
120 Head: 800 lbs, 171.00 Current DEL
300 Head: 860 lbs, 172.80 Current DEL
140 Head: 825 lbs, 171.00 Oct DEL
