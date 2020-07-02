NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
July 2
RECEIPTS:
This Week Last Week Last Year
129,100 271,500 91,100
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 2.00 higher.
Lighter receipts this week due to the holiday occurring this weekend especially in the Northern Plains and Southeast this week as most sales take some time off to do maintenance on their yards and get that new paint smell in the sales arena.
Drought conditions in some Southern and Northern Plains regions are in the minds of those that are affected by the situation. Cattle in those areas are coming to the sales off dry summer grass or coming out of grow yards. Several cows are headed to town in Wyoming and Western Nebraska. Order buyers started doing business on very good demand at the Green City (MO) Livestock Auction offering around 4200 head with near 250 head of 900-950 lb steers averaging 919 lbs sold with a weighted average price of 132.41. The most in demand on Wednesday at the location was the 500-600 lb heifers that sold with a weighted average of 148.16.
With larger production available, packing plants continue to refill the pipeline and increase beef items to consumers. Beef and pork will have to find price levels to clear record production that will persist for several months.
Boxed-beef cut-out prices continue to see pressure with Select cuts now under the 200.00 price level.
Retailers will no doubt have to adjust their counter prices and hopefully feature more beef items in order to move more product. USDA released their crop acreage report and corn prices this week staged a rally as USDA lowered planted acres to a reduced number of 92 million acres; 2.3 million more acres than last year.
As we go into the 4th of July holiday weekend July is National Hot Dog month with estimated 150 million consumed on the 4th alone (that is under normal conditions and baseball being played). With the holiday on Saturday, many in the country may have an opportunity to fire up the grill for 3 days this weekend.
Auction volume this week included 62 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 40 percent heifers. All of us here at the Federal/State Market News Service wish everyone a happy and safe 4th of July.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
July 2
Receipts:
This Week Last Week Last Year
1,357 665 190
Compared to last week: Feeder steers not well tested in the M&L 1 category. Feeder heifers not well tested for current FOB delivery. Demand moderate to good. Supply consisted of 100 percent over 600 lbs and 34 percent heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighting points with 2-3 percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights. Current sales are up to 14 days delivery.
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2
29 Head: 875 lbs; 116.87 Current FOB
60 Head: 925 lbs; 118.00 Current Del
350 Head: 925 lbs; 118.00 Jul-Aug Del
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2
455 Head: 875 lbs; 107.50 Current Del
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
120 Head: 825 lbs; 112.00 Current Del
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2
28 Head: 875 lbs; 106.87 Current FOB
250 Head: 725 lbs; 117.00 Jul-Aug Del
65 Head: 850 lbs; 113.00 Jul-Aug Del