NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
May 1
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
291,300 248,100 241,800
Compared to last week, steers sold uneven; steady to 3.00 higher in the South-Central region and steady to 3.00 lower in other regions. Heifers also sold uneven; 1.00 lower to 2.00 higher nationwide. Good demand remains for all weights of steers and heifers, but cattle feeders and backgrounders slowed a little in their pursuit in chasing the feeder market higher.
Cash fed cattle were lower and now the front month of the Live Cattle futures is June, which is much lower than the cash market. Turnout time is quickly approaching, keeping demand for grass cattle red hot. The supply of light weight cattle to background, whether in a yard or on grass is very tight which is keeping that market supported as well.
On Thursday at Mobridge (SD) Livestock Exchange a package of 505 lb Thin Fleshed steers sold at 328.00; over $1650.00 per head. It’s not surprising that the grazing kind is high as a kite right now, but some are just waiting to see at what weight steers will the price match the weight.
The drought persists in the Southern Plains up through Nebraska and most of this area has a large supply of summer range that might not get used as fires and dryness will limit summer grazing. Some producers could be between a rock and hard spot as limited hay supplies prevail and might not get to turn out till late June that is if rain comes in May.
Over 60 pct of Wheat in Kansas and Oklahoma is listed in Poor to very poor condition. With that very limited grazing of wheat in those areas, calves had to go somewhere, and most went to grow yards. When going into a grow yard, those calves typically come out in a medium to medium plus flesh condition due to the higher energy rations being fed to them.
The cow slaughter continues even though many are wondering how long producers will feed that pipeline. Right now, fall calving operations are weighing options on what to do with the open cows; sell them, retain and rebreed them or feed them to a heavier weight and sell more pounds later on.
It all comes down to dollars and cents and which option can pencil out.
Weather in the “I” states was conducive for corn and soybean planting this week. Some producers have finished up corn and were working on soybeans as the calendar had not even turned to May yet. It doesn’t take long to make progress with 24-row plus planters out there. Negotiated fed cattle sale in the Southern Plains sold steady to 2.00 lower at 173.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold 1.00 to 4.00 lower at 283.00 to 286.00. Live sales in Nebraska sold 2.00 lower from 178.00-183.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 0.37 higher at 311.44, while Select was 0.75 lower at 288.34 for the same period. The Choice-Select spread has widened to over 23.00 as grade is in the windshield of the packer at the present time.
The Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 620K for the week, 2K less than last week, and 27K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 49 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 47 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
May 5
This Week Last Week Last Year
65 2180 1380
Compared to last week: Few Current FOB trades this week for a trend, however a lower undertone noted. Several days of lower Live and Feeder Cattle contracts has trade light on light demand. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (69.6% Steers, 30.4% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with a 4-8 cent slide >600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID.
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
65 Head: 760 lbs, 182.50 Current DEL
