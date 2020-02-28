NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Feb. 28
RECEIPTS:
This Week: 270,900
Last Week: 315,100
Year Ago: 282,200
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 4.00 to 10.00 lower in the North and Southcentral regions, while the Southeast steers and heifers sold 2.00 to 4.00 lower. The negativity in the marketplace erased all of last week’s gains in feeder cattle circles.
Feeder cattle nationwide still were reported to have moderate to good demand; it’s just that the demand was at lower levels. Auction receipts were curtailed somewhat this week as anecdotes of cattle producers pulling their consignments from local auction barns this week was not uncommon. Producers are not wanting to get caught in the aftermath of this week’s market drop. There are willing sellers, but there are always some that have enough winter forage left over to feed the cattle until better times develop in the marketplace.
The worldwide uncertainty started early this week with articles and features stating the Covid-19 virus had spread to European countries. Concern ran rampant throughout the world almost immediately. As the Dow saw a high above 29,500 just a few short weeks ago, this week’s close was reported around 25,000, with quadruple digit losses a couple of days this week.
U.S. cattle markets were affected immediately as beef demand is expected to be hindered in the near term. With growth and prosperity in the economy, people feel confident and are willing to spend some disposable income to eat out; beef is typically part of that experience.
The weekly price drop in the CME Cattle Complex was larger than when the fire occurred in a southwestern Kansas fed cattle slaughter plant in August 2019. This week, the April Live Cattle Contract was 10.68 lower to close at 107.57, the contract low since the contract came on the board in October 2018. The June contract also hit its contract low this week. The amount of dollars that have vanished in one week’s time frame has got to be staggering and economists may have a difficult time tallying it all up.
Fed cattle trade occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week and was mostly 5.00 lower at 115.00 live, while dressed sales were 3.00 to 5.00 lower at 185.00 to 187.00. Cattle Slaughter under FI estimated at 627K for the week, 1K less than last week and 18K more than a year ago. On the week, Choice cutout closed 0.21 higher at 205.30, while Select was 2.79 lower at 198.91; widening the Choice-Select spread to 6.39. Auction volume this week included 55 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 44 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Feb. 28
Receipts:
This week 1,080 Last Week: 1,696 Year Ago: 2,180
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers lightly tested with a steady to lower undertone noted. Supply consisted of 100 percent over 600 lbs. and 45 percent heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighting points with 2-3 percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights. Current sales are up to 14 days delivery.
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1:
65 Head: 760 lbs; 140.50 Current Del
525 Head: 818 lbs; 133.57 Current Del
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1:
60 Head: 650 lbs; 142.00 Current Del
65 Head: 725 lbs; 131.00 Current Del
365 Head: 772 lbs; 128.53 Current Del