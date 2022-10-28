NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Oct. 24
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
299,600 254,900 312,700
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 2.00 lower to 2.00 higher, with most weight groups being on the higher side of steady. Good to verygood demand remains for the yearlings that were offered as cattle feeders greatly prefer feeding yearlings vs. calves.
The temps have been rather volatile as there were two mornings of growing-season-ending cold in the Midwest followed by a weekend with daytime highs in the low 80s, which makes for unhealthy freshly weaned calves. The drought is on every cattle producer’s mind as many had to sell cows to match their feed supplies.
Typically, the next 3-4 weeks are the typical yearly low point for cattle over 600 lbs as marketing of spring calves is in full swing.
On Friday, the Cattle on Feed numbers were presented and spot on with pre report estimates and provided no unwanted surprises. On feed numbers were 99 percent, placements were 96, and marketings were 104. Placements are viewed as below a year ago, but the range was wide as drought continues to influence cattle feeding.
Analysts have been paying close attention to the auction volumes as the October Feeder futures go off the board this coming week. Drought made last year’s September value large and may have flattened the normally high peak in October as calves come to market.
Placement volumes have followed last year very similarly. More heifers on feed than normal have been reported and this report showed heifers accounted a 40% of all cattle in feedlots on Oct. 1, one of the highest proportions since October 2001.
Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in the Nebraska sold mostly 3.00 to 4.00 higher at 151.00-152.00, while the dressed sales sold 4.00 higher at 236.00. Live sales in the Southern Plains were reported 3.00 higher at 148.00.
Choice boxed beef closed the week 6.73 higher at 253.71, while Select was 7.42 higher at 224.36 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 673K for the week, 13K more than last week and 11K more than a year ago.
Auction volume this week included 36 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 42 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Oct. 28
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
627 2412 560
Compared to last week: No comparable current FOB trades for a market trend. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (30.6% Steers, 69.4% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0% shrink or equivalent, with a 0 cent slide >600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, NV, OR.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
32 Head: 720 lbs, 175.88 Current DEL
130 Head: 820 lbs, 165.00 Current DEL
30 Head: 870 lbs, 164.00 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
80 Head: 720 lbs, 172.00 Current DEL
75 Head: 800 lbs, 162.00 Current DEL
55 Head: 850 lbs, 162.00 Current DEL
180 Head: 925 lbs, 159.00 Current DEL
45 Head: 715 lbs, 165.00 Dec DEL
