NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
May 16
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
196,200 241,700 194,800
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold uneven; steady to 2.00 higher in the Southeast and steady to 3.00 lower in the North-Central and South-Central regions. Good demand remains for light fleshed cattle to run on grass as yearlings as turnout time is now upon us as the grass is green in growing, while demand is moderate to good for those cattle bound for finishing yards.
Currently, higher cost of gains makes more sense for cattle feeders to buy the available heavier weight cattle.
Corn, protein, and energy sources are the highest they have been in years and cattle feeders want to be prudent in the purchasing decisions as more times than not; the first cost is the most important in feeding cattle.
In Missouri, fall calves are showing up in auctions with smaller bawling groups carrying a tick of flesh are much more commonplace this week. Flesh condition is a very important factor in determining the value of feeder cattle, and it’s only amplified even more in year’s where costs of gain are high. The industry is now moving into the slow season for marketing cattle at auctions with the dog days of summer just a few short weeks away.
A decent week of weather finally allowed farmers to get into fields which kept many away from auctions. Ranchers will start turning their attention to haying options soon as Memorial Day is around the corner and many like to have first cutting started right around that time.
Cold, wet weather or drought conditions will hamper forage production this year. The cash fed cattle market is dollars ahead of the current spot month of June, nearly 12.00, leaving cattle feeders unsure of where the market is headed and where it will converge with the futures. The CME Cattle complex had a rough week with 2022 deferred Feeder Cattle contracts were 6.625 to 7.275 lower and deferred Live Cattle contracts were 3.000 to 3.75 lower.
The cash fed cattle trade was steady this week at 140.00 in the Southern Plains, however the Nebraska dressed trade was 2.00 lower at 230.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 4.51 higher at 258.95, while Select was 1.16 lower at 243.90 for the same period.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 657K for the week, the same as last week and 13K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 52 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 47 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
May 30
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
342 375 986
Compared to last week: Not enough comparable trades to test the market, few sales were firm. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (37.1% Steers, 62.9% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 2-3% shrink or equivalent, with a 4-8 cent slide >600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from OR.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
12 Head: 800 lbs, 142.00 Current DEL
115 Head: 871 lbs, 138.52 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
50 Head: 750 lbs, 134.00 Current DEL
165 Head: 817 lbs, 135.61 Current DEL