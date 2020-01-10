NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Jan. 10
RECEIPTS:
This week: 531,700
Last week: 53,300
Year Ago: 586,300
Compared to last week, grazing steers and heifers sold sharply higher than last week’s light receipts, while feeder steers and heifers sold 1.00 lower to 3.00 higher. Demand was described as good to very good at livestock auctions nationwide this week as auctions were chomping at the bit to get back to business in the new year.
Load lots of long-time weaned calves were in the offing as producers were ready to get their calves marketed. Several loads of light weight calves could be procured this week from the Southern Plains to the Northern Plains then grazed and sold as summer yearlings. Large crowds in attendance at most locations this first full week of the year.
From the “Stock Show Specials” to the Highway 20 corridor in Nebraska, this report is showing the largest auction receipts in the last 10 years. The weather has held out and producers took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather this winter until this point in time. Some areas have been very fortunate and have had an open winter until now, however, areas in the Dakotas and Nebraska continue to be inundated with moisture and cattle pens are described as not conducive to efficient weight gain.
Calves and yearlings alike fetched some lofty prices this week. On Wednesday at the Bassett (NE) Livestock Auction, two loads of 489 lb green, one-iron steers sold at 217.25, while a load of their bigger brothers pushed the envelope and the gavel dropped at 195.25. Another load of 625 lb steers with all the bells and whistles sold at 184.50.
Meanwhile, West on Highway 20 on Thursday, Valentine (NE) Livestock Auction sold a load of 531 lb steers at 202.00 and a load of 707 lbs steers sold at 167.50.
Fed cattle have had an appealing run-up in prices since the fall. As of this writing, fed cattle prices have not been established yet this week, however, a steady to higher market is expected this week following the advance of the CME Cattle Complex on Monday.
The latest established market was reported at 124.00 live in the North and South Plains with dressed sales in Nebraska being traded at 199.00. The CME Cattle Complex has been very supportive to the cash market this week.
For the week, Feeder Cattle futures are 4.00 to 5.00 higher, while the Live Cattle are 1.50 to 3.00 higher. Boxed beef prices appear to have come off recent lows and demand seems to be stronger to start the year.
On the week, Choice cutout has moved nearly 2.00 higher as Friday morning’s value was pegged at 210.38 and Select was reported at 206.84. The Choice-Select spread has narrowed in recent weeks and was last reported at 3.54.
Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection was estimated at 640K for the week, 94K more than last week (holiday) and 9K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 52 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 42 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Jan. 10
Receipts: 2,941
Last report (12/20): 2,605
Year Ago: 2,032
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers 1.00-2.00 lower. Demand moderate. Supply consisted of 99 percent over 600 lbs. and 41 percent heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighting points with 2-3 percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights. Current sales are up to 14 days delivery.
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1
70 Head: 740 lbs; 145.64 Current FOB
600 Head: 825 lbs; 142.51 Current FOB
145 Head: 650 lbs; 155.66 Current Del
260 Head: 720 lbs; 144.69 Current Del
60 Head: 725 lbs; 146.00 Current Del Split Loads
40 Head: 750 lbs; 144.00 Current Del
160 Head: 825 lbs; 141.00 Current Del
185 Head: 850 lbs; 140.35 Current Del
35 Head: 850 lbs; 138.00 Current Del Split Loads
50 Head: 875 lbs; 140.00 Jan-Feb Del
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2
140 Head: 740 lbs; 142.00 Current Del
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
40 Head: 600 lbs; 151.00 Current Del
200 Head: 678 lbs; 140.90 Current Del
86 Head: 717 lbs; 138.00 Current Del
40 Head: 700 lbs; 141.00 Current Del Split Loads
780 Head: 802 lbs; 134.80 Current Del
35 800 800 lbs; 134.00 Current Del Split Loads
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2
15 Head: 675 lbs; 137.00 Current Del